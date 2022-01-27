BLA Terrorist Shot Dead in Zahedan Iran

Sainthood 101 said: Why are they keeping quiet when we are killing people in Iranian territory?

Think about it don't think it's all black and white... Click to expand...

aryobarzan said: You think Iran will allow Pakistan to conduct Terrorist elimination ops in Iranian soil without Iranian approval...This Click to expand...

When someone cross border from Pakistan side and kill Iranian soldiers, we all Condemn the attacks and pray for our Iranian brothers. They several times crossed our border and did missions yet we said nothing because they were essentially protecting themselves and killing terrorists. But would they allow Pakistani security forces to conduct a raid on Iranian soil and kill those that are being protected by Iranian soil ,? There is a reason these attacks are by anonymous persons i.e; covert operations. Because Iran is reluctant to offer cooperation.When in Pakistan ISI conduct some operation it bring CTD on the forefront and let them take the credit. That's how they conduct operations with in the country against terrorists. If they are not willing to take credit of terrorists elimination within their country why would they do so in Iran ? If such arrangent existed then we would be seeing Iranian security forces on the forefront taking credit of such kills. But instead there is no name of our intelligence agencies and Iranian military is silent. This only shows that the killings are done without Iranian approval.