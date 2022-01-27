What's new

BLA Terrorist Shot Dead in Zahedan Iran

Sainthood 101 said:
Why are they keeping quiet when we are killing people in Iranian territory?
Think about it don't think it's all black and white...
you said the right words...You think Iran will allow Pakistan to conduct Terrorist elimination ops in Iranian soil without Iranian approval...This is most likely part of Gen Bagheri visit to Pakistan 4 months ago..Joint anti terror ops in each others soil..I am sure Iran will or has also done the same in Pak soil...no safe haven for terrorist of any country..
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Why are they keeping quiet when we are killing people in Iranian territory?
Think about it don't think it's all black and white...
When someone cross border from Pakistan side and kill Iranian soldiers, we all Condemn the attacks and pray for our Iranian brothers. They several times crossed our border and did missions yet we said nothing because they were essentially protecting themselves and killing terrorists. But would they allow Pakistani security forces to conduct a raid on Iranian soil and kill those that are being protected by Iranian soil ,? There is a reason these attacks are by anonymous persons i.e; covert operations. Because Iran is reluctant to offer cooperation.

aryobarzan said:
You think Iran will allow Pakistan to conduct Terrorist elimination ops in Iranian soil without Iranian approval...This
When in Pakistan ISI conduct some operation it bring CTD on the forefront and let them take the credit. That's how they conduct operations with in the country against terrorists. If they are not willing to take credit of terrorists elimination within their country why would they do so in Iran ? If such arrangent existed then we would be seeing Iranian security forces on the forefront taking credit of such kills. But instead there is no name of our intelligence agencies and Iranian military is silent. This only shows that the killings are done without Iranian approval.
 
chauvunist said:
Iran has become a safe heaven for anti Pak terrorists..
In my initial days here I was unbiased and impartial in arab-iran conflict. I wanted no conflict and instead was of the opinion that if someday Arab coalition did attack Iran, Pakistan should openly start supporting iran militarily to teach these egoistic Arabs a lesson. But I learned my lessons. I learned that Iranians have more dangerous ego then Arabs. And Iran despite being called as Islamic brother nation by Pakistan, is working against state of Pakistan. No I think even if Israel attack Iran, Pakistan should stay out of it and just ensure nothing crosses from that side of the border to this one.
 
