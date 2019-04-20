What's new

BLA releases Video of Ormara Attack

Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
156
0
381
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1325436292566577152

Before the moderators start with the bullshit of not posting gruesome content, every Pakistani should watch this video and know about the sacrifices of the FC soldiers, and freedoms come at a cost paid by the ordinary young men.

The army and the FC commander needs to be questioned why the **** MRAPs and bullet proof vehicles have not been provided. We've been fighting this insurgency for more than 30 years plus and the army is still applying the old plug in play rules. Sometimes it feels like FC are just canon fodder.
May Allah Help us.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,744
179
50,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Waterboy said:
The army and the FC commander needs to be questioned why the **** MRAPs and bullet proof vehicles have not been provided. We've been fighting this insurgency for more than 30 years plus and the army is still applying the old plug in play rules. Sometimes it feels like FC are just canon fodder.
May Allah Help us.
Click to expand...
First of all thank you for posating this. I want all members to see this and ask -

  • what ethnic group were those poor FC soldiers?
  • why are they driving tin 4 wheel drives?
  • why the fcuk does Pakistan need warships when that money should be used to buy MRAPs and helis for our boys?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Sabtain Ahmed Dar
Makran Coastal Highway Attack: India’s Baluchistan Project and Lessons for Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
war&peace
war&peace

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top