BLA releases Video of Ormara Attack

Before the moderators start with the bullshit of not posting gruesome content, every Pakistani should watch this video and know about the sacrifices of the FC soldiers, and freedoms come at a cost paid by the ordinary young men.The army and the FC commander needs to be questioned why the **** MRAPs and bullet proof vehicles have not been provided. We've been fighting this insurgency for more than 30 years plus and the army is still applying the old plug in play rules. Sometimes it feels like FC are just canon fodder.May Allah Help us.