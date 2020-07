A few take home points from this video.



1.LOCATION

Grass doesn't grow in the area of operations of Majeed Brigade (South Bln). Also looking at their clothes (full sleeves with multiple layers) it can be easily said they are somewhere in Afghanistan most likely high alltitude place considering the wind.



2. TRAINER

The trainer isnt Balochi. From his body features, builds and language this can be said with surety. He can be North Indian,Afghan or some other Nationality(PMCs cant be ruled out).

One thing that can be safely assumed is that he is a seasoned operator (ex or serving SFs) because that trigger discipline is something even grunts forget sometimes.

3. DJI DRONE

Terrorists in Balochistan dont operate drones, even the smaller ones due to obvious reasons. So this psych ops is most likely being conducted under direct supervision of their handlers in a safe environment.



4. OBSTACLE COURSE

Obstacles look brand new with no weathering even the newly dug up soil can be seen. So moat probably they were temporarily placed just for this video.



Lastly that was some shitty training wasting so much just to have your brains blown out at the gates.



Someone should really get the metadata from that video though.





You deal with your stuff we'll handle our own thanks

Click to expand...