BLA Rejects Imran Khan's Offer for Dialogue

313ghazi

313ghazi

Excellent, best news i've heard in ages. Now to wipe them all out, one by one.

Home and abroad, we must do like the Russians and Israeli's, hunt our enemies wherever they go.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

Killing few rats here and there will not work. Their families will breed more and terror train will continue, like it did for past 50 years.
Find their family and send them to re-education camps.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

First hit them hard, destroy their sanctuaries, weaken them significantly, and then offer dialogue. Nobody likes to talk from a position of strength, only a more desperate plight might bring some to the table.
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

I actually think it was smart of Imran Khan to offer them dialogue, now nobody can cry that Pakistan started bombing them without offering them negotiations or trying to resolve the matter peacefully. Because all the stupid analysts and liberals both inside and outside the country would have cried. And they will cry anyways, but now they won’t have a justification.
 
