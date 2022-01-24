What's new

BLA has reportedly hanged its commander Oluu alias Changar Chhalgari in Nimroz Afghanistan for usurping millions of rupees

Huffal said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485573267490754560

Its unknown whether it was due to infighting or due to a 'third party'.

Regardless, its an event that is welcomed
Stop quoting such dubious source since, the reporting is wrong and result of copy paste. I will update the OP with correct & far more credible source. News was reported on 20th Jan by Farzana Shah. These guys are mostly copy pasting everything on internet for brownie points. Everyone: stop quoting the particular source for everything.

The Eagle said:
Stop quoting such dubious source since, the reporting is wrong and result of copy paste. I will update the OP with correct & far more credible source. News was reported on 20th Jan by Farzana Shah. These guys are mostly copy pasting everything on internet for brownie points. Everyone: stop quoting the particular source for everything.

