BLA Female Suicide Bomber Kills a Pakistani Driver and 3 Chinese Teachers at Karachi University Entrance

If the security of university is not fool proof,then we are gone.this is ultra sad moment
Hiace models use Cylinders now?According to Dawn, citing Edhi services, they are reporting a cylinder blast as a possibility. Police have not confirmed the nature of the explosion yet.
Blast reported in Karachi University: mediaThe Sindh chief minister has taken notice of the incident.www.dawn.com
All was well untill taliban came to power last year and security went to dogshit.
Military should keep aiming that imaginary strategic depth in Afghanistan while this nation dies.
Atleast with ghani you were dealing with human. You are straight up against animals this time
And you got to know that Taliban are behind this because???