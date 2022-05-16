What's new

BLA female suicide bomber arrested. Baloch accounts in meltdown

TechMan said:
اس کتیا کی کھال اتار دینی چاہئے
Click to expand...
Nope man... control your horses... Anyway, if we are 'linient' to Uzair Balcoh then why not her.. However, she can prisoned for life and possible hanging but why to that limit.
 
The internet activity in response to her arrest suggest that the attack was imminent.

Hopefully the local chapter of the banned organisation will be rounded up by the security agencies.
 
Goenitz said:
Nope man... control your horses... Anyway, if we are 'linient' to Uzair Balcoh then why not her.. However, she can prisoned for life and possible hanging but why to that limit.
Click to expand...
What I meant that we should thoroughly investigate her. We have lost many of our soldiers and other people due to them so there should be no leniency shown to them. They are enemies of Pakistan and Islam.
 
I find it really sad seeing the pic people strongly protesting for a suicide bomber. Who was going to murder there fellow Pakistanis, I’m now more angry with these people than with the silly bitCh bomber.
 
kingQamaR said:
I find it really sad seeing the pic people strongly protesting for a suicide bomber. Who was going to murder there fellow Pakistanis, I’m now more angry with these people than with the silly bitCh bomber.
Click to expand...
They believe their narrative that why a girl/woman was arrested.. Plus, people can gather for any reason. Actually, there are few people and no mass protest..
 
kingQamaR said:
I find it really sad seeing the pic people strongly protesting for a suicide bomber. Who was going to murder there fellow Pakistanis, I’m now more angry with these people than with the silly bitCh bomber.
Click to expand...
for them- security agencies kidnapped random local woman and will do all sorts of nasty things with her
this is how the news would be carried out to the local people by the propaganda wrongs
 
nice...now Terrorists and their handlers in india will play women card to make innocent baloch people fool.

I hope agencies will be proactive to counter any of such propaganda.
 

