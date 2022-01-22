What's new

BLA convoy destroyed by AH1F cobras

Genghis khan1 said:
Why not arrest and get valuable Intel. Have helo and team on standby.
It's not as if the Army or authorities are always aware of their movements and can lay a trap.
The Gunship may have been on patrol or quickly scrambled with news of the culprits are on the move.
Also there must be some injured who will be picked up by ground troops.
 
Windjammer said:
It's not as if the Army or authorities are always aware of their movements and can lay a trap.
The Gunship may have been on patrol or quickly scrambled with news of the culprits are on the move.
Also there must be some injured who will be picked up by ground troops.
That’s where constant drone surveillance setup and stand by QRF teams are valuable. Drone can do silent surveillance in fraction of cost to these Cobra.

Seems like they heard cobra and ran away. Cobra helicopter makes distinction loud chopping sound while in attack (maneuvering) mode.
 
