BLA commander killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

what was he doing in afghanistan ?
if media/agencies knew that he was BLA commandar then why didnt they let him stay in capital ?
 
what was he doing in afghanistan ?
if media/agencies knew that he was BLA commandar then why didnt they let him stay in capital ?
As if they are not fully supporting these terrorists for killing Pakistanis for a long long time now. We need to target these terrorists by all means. Even better we need to eliminate the terror-masterminds, be them Afghanis, Indians, or goras in their own hide outs.
 
So Afghanistan is an other evidence against India Afgan evil nexus keep hurting those bastards markhoors we are proud of you.
 
It's good but until I would be really happy when the guys hiding in Europe like Bramdagh and others are taken to task.
 
