BLA commander killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

According to local afghan news a BLA commander has been killed in Kandahar.
New Recruit
Yar ye aslam achu lyari gang may na?If true then this is a big kill
Abdul nabi Bangulzai is a top UBA leader equal to the level of aslam achu
Nope. He was head of BLA killed in Kandahar back in 2018 in a bomb blastYar ye aslam achu lyari gang may na?