BLA attack video Baluchistan

(NSFW) Extreme Close Quarters Battle At Pakistan Outpost (Part 1) A recent video release by the Pakistan separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) reportedly documents a deadly raid against a Pakistan Frontier Corps outpost in Marwaar, in the vicinity of the Bolan Pass in Baluchistan province on May 31, 2021.

Below videos are from BLA, in this incident the terrorist aftab was killed along with other three. i am not an expert but looking at the videos i noticed few point that made my blood boil.1. Our brothers fought till the end but i did not see any grenade launched by them apparently they were with G3 and AKs only!! a few rightly thrown grenade would have been enough to turn the table.2. From the video we can see these scumbags started attack during broad day light and continued till night all this time soldiers did not received any reinforcement or air support inform of cobra or drones. (where they hell they are parked !! we are not even using them in FATA anymore... the PAF base smugli is just 48km away from marwar area !3. After looking many similar videos of attack on Turkish and Saudi posts i think there should be TNT buried out side the perimeter of the post and should be detonated as last option when they are completely overrun by enemy. (Just my opinion i do not know how practical it is)