BLA attack - tactics

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
Somebody posted a thread sharing links to videos that show the BLA attack. The thread has been deleted, but I still want to discuss tactics.

The post and its defences have not been made to withstand a well planned attack. The guys were pinned by long range fire while enemy troops moved in. I watched the beginning and it looks like the enemy didn't have any snipers. The guys should have ascertained the accuracy of long range fire, and then they should have broken cover to take on incoming men. There is a guy in the corner who tries to remain behind the cover while enemy men amass right outside the wall. Had he tried to jump outside the compound and then take them from the flank they would be easy targets. There seems to be no one in charge who is thinking about all the approaches to the camp and how to defend them. Yes, the lack of hand grenades is appalling. Moreover, the camp is at the base of a mountain. The enemy could have opened another front from the top of that mountain. Conversely, if there had been another camp at the top, that would be an advantageous position for machine gun and sniper fire. I wonder if our regular army is trained to think along these lines?

@PanzerKiel
 
Dec 27, 2020
I hope the FC soldier is rescued and all his captors are either captured or slain.
 
Hawkeye1

Sep 11, 2020
It's just depressing and embarrassing that some savages wearing shalwar kameez who can't even aim correctly can ambush our soldiers that easily and no one even bothered to send help or a rescue team for them.
 
spectregunship

spectregunship

Aug 18, 2020
It was heart wrenching to watch it... only did it to see how easy it was for those bastards but I should commend the soldiers who stood their ground till the end... my brief analysis:

1. The terrorists took their planning to a new level of detail. Very well coordinated by them. It should ring alarm bells at the top most headquarters if the attack did not already do so and mere cosmetic measures wont work next time because they will find a way around them.
2. They were well equipped and supplied. Not just the M4 or M249 but their radios and the proficiency with which they used them.
3. Siting an outpost which is already dominated by heights around is always the worst idea, unless you have well sited listening posts on these heights but again which is the worst idea in a COIN setting.
4. Post was set up without proper security measures like razor wires at a distance from post boundary walls. But you cannot expect the soldiers to do it. It is the responsibility of the command to ensure it is done so and by providing the requisite stores for it.

The conclusions from this are also a few:
1. It is basically failure of command at senior levels. Do not expect the JCO commanding the post to do anything better than to manage the post and ensure command and control under fire which he possibly did try.
2. Insurgents like these can only be tracked and hunted when you are one step ahead of them and that technique does not include tiring and cumbersome cordon search, area domination or sanitisation but rather use of ISR and SIGINT. Had there been a SIGINT effort taking place, one aircraft can pick a lot of chatter in urban areas and it should not be a problem when doing so in scanning vast terrain of less populated areas. Find them and hunt them through swift means not double cabins moving through some dirt tracks and waking up the entire south asia before they reach their target. We did it in 2006 and it should not be a problem at all in 2021 but again, its the will and thinking at the top that decides how to go about it.

Its absolutely sad... and very unfortunate. Typical mediocrity at play on our part.
 
