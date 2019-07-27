BLA attack - tactics

CriticalThought
Somebody posted a thread sharing links to videos that show the BLA attack. The thread has been deleted, but I still want to discuss tactics.
The post and its defences have not been made to withstand a well planned attack. The guys were pinned by long range fire while enemy troops moved in. I watched the beginning and it looks like the enemy didn't have any snipers. The guys should have ascertained the accuracy of long range fire, and then they should have broken cover to take on incoming men. There is a guy in the corner who tries to remain behind the cover while enemy men amass right outside the wall. Had he tried to jump outside the compound and then take them from the flank they would be easy targets. There seems to be no one in charge who is thinking about all the approaches to the camp and how to defend them. Yes, the lack of hand grenades is appalling. Moreover, the camp is at the base of a mountain. The enemy could have opened another front from the top of that mountain. Conversely, if there had been another camp at the top, that would be an advantageous position for machine gun and sniper fire. I wonder if our regular army is trained to think along these lines?
