BLA attack - tactics

It was heart wrenching to watch it... only did it to see how easy it was for those bastards but I should commend the soldiers who stood their ground till the end... my brief analysis:



1. The terrorists took their planning to a new level of detail. Very well coordinated by them. It should ring alarm bells at the top most headquarters if the attack did not already do so and mere cosmetic measures wont work next time because they will find a way around them.

2. They were well equipped and supplied. Not just the M4 or M249 but their radios and the proficiency with which they used them.

3. Siting an outpost which is already dominated by heights around is always the worst idea, unless you have well sited listening posts on these heights but again which is the worst idea in a COIN setting.

4. Post was set up without proper security measures like razor wires at a distance from post boundary walls. But you cannot expect the soldiers to do it. It is the responsibility of the command to ensure it is done so and by providing the requisite stores for it.



The conclusions from this are also a few:

1. It is basically failure of command at senior levels. Do not expect the JCO commanding the post to do anything better than to manage the post and ensure command and control under fire which he possibly did try.

2. Insurgents like these can only be tracked and hunted when you are one step ahead of them and that technique does not include tiring and cumbersome cordon search, area domination or sanitisation but rather use of ISR and SIGINT. Had there been a SIGINT effort taking place, one aircraft can pick a lot of chatter in urban areas and it should not be a problem when doing so in scanning vast terrain of less populated areas. Find them and hunt them through swift means not double cabins moving through some dirt tracks and waking up the entire south asia before they reach their target. We did it in 2006 and it should not be a problem at all in 2021 but again, its the will and thinking at the top that decides how to go about it.



Its absolutely sad... and very unfortunate. Typical mediocrity at play on our part.