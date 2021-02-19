What's new

BJP's youth wing leader Pamela Goswami held with cocaine in Bengal

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,626
0
11,201
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Rapes, child trafficking and drugs , BJP a fitting example of India.
BJP's youth wing leader Pamela Goswami held with cocaine in Bengal
Expressing her doubt, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said there were many incidents in which our party workers were falsely framed.

Published: 19th February 2021 07:27 PM | Last Updated: 19th February 2021 07:27 PM | A+A A-

Pamela Goswami (Photo | Facebook)
By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service
KOLKATA: BJP’s West Bengal youth wing functionary Pamela Goswami was arrested on Friday from New Alipore in south Kolkata after cocaine weighing 100 gm was found in her possession, said an officer of Kolkata Police.
"Armed with specific information, we intercepted her vehicle. While searching, we recovered the contraband item," said a police officer. Goswami was booked under the sections of the NDPS Act.

Expressing her doubt, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said there were many incidents in which our party workers were falsely framed. "The police planted arms and other contraband items to frame false charges against our workers. I am not fully aware of Goswami’s incident. If it happened really, it is condemnable," she said.
TMC Miniter Chandrima Bhattacharya said the incident was a shameful event. "We saw before how BJP functionaries were involved in infant trafficking cases. Police should conduct a thorough probe into the incident," she said.
 
Diggy

Diggy

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2015
1,748
-55
2,774
Country
India
Location
India
heard Imran Khan was a charsi , Cocain addict. I always had a doubt seeing his face & behaviour in Interviews 😆

www.google.com

Imran Khan smoked charas in my house, also snorted cocaine: Ex-Pakistan pacer makes shocking revelation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused of consuming drugs including cocaine during his playing days by a former Pakistan cricketer, Sarfaraz Nawaz.
www.google.com www.google.com
www.google.com

Imran Khan was doing about six grams of cocaine a night and sinking deep

Reham Khan writes about how ex-husband Imran Khan's drug addiction got out of hand, even if he preferred her being a 'clean woman'.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom