BJP's online misinformation machine exposed!

It should come as no surprise that social media has been weaponised by India to develop a capable platform combining human terrain and leveraging offensive capabilities of utilising unconventional actors for conducting information manoeuvres. As hostile states utilise cyber-space in the "grey-zone" of warfare, Pakistan but not remain complacent to emerging threats and trends from multiple hostile state and non-state actors.



I discussed this in my previous thread which is available here:



Countless analysts, opinionators and journalists have called out Indian paid trolls and misinformation agents leveraging social media as an offensive platform in unconventional information warfare. We were ridiculed by many, especially on the Indian side of the debate, turns out we were right all along.



A detailed exclusive by the Wire.In shows just how deep the rabbit hole goes and how hate and fear fuels distrust and both cross-community and regional security relations.



Excerpt:

"The Wire investigates claims behind the use of ‘Tek Fog’, a highly sophisticated app used by online operatives to hijack major social media and encrypted messaging platforms and amplify right-wing propaganda to a domestic audience.

Ayushman Kaul and Devesh Kumar / 06 January 2022"





Full article is here :

Give Pakistanis two bit tit bits, and this thread will be overloaded, give them something substantive to think about then you better pray someone turns up.Until we develop the habit of thinking properly, and finding new ideas attractive, this situation will never change.Kudos to you for making an effort, but I wonder what it will take to awaken our people.