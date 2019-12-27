What's new

BJP's Nighat Abbass Vs Pakistani guests

Poor lady... perpetually in need of proving her loyalty.

Or else she will be put under arrest just like Farooq Abdullah and Mahbooba Mufti the moment they spoke the truth and stopped toeing the hindutva regimes line.

Thank you Jinnah!
 
Suriya said:
She is only perpetually loyal to her country and her sincere work for BJP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1208729187189542918
Not much of a choice... Farooq Abdullah is an example. I remember the same loud mouth bashing and the moment he spoke the truth....

Thank you Jinnah!

maverick1977 said:
trying to survive and avoiding getting raped and lynched by Hinduvta goons..

she can do better, leave India
Exactly! She is in double jeopardy... A Muslim and a woman. Feel pity for her..
 
Poor Indians are presenting their non-stop talkers as an example that they won the "debate". Someone these morons that yelling, crying and howling is not debating - especially when you have your microphone level at 100% and your opponent had it at 50% - LOL!

This is the real victory that India is defending its crimes in India before Pakistani sitting in peace in Pakistan. Let the slow clapping begin.
 
Last edited:
Dumb biatch lmao.

She reminds me of another fukin retarded indian who is the “brown” face of racist “EDL”:

9CC4E805-9FD1-42A5-8BD8-9E00B4965556.jpeg
 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Dumb biatch lmao.

She reminds me of another fukin retarded indian who is the “brown” face of racist “EDL”:

View attachment 595849
buddy don’t bash her but show compassion. She is walking on thin ice and if were not for her only claim to fame that she’s a Muslim bashing Pakistan she might be raped and lynched like a bro pointed above. It’s unfortunate that she is in india, just trying to survive.
 
Bilal. said:
buddy don’t bash her but show compassion. She is walking on thin ice and if were not for her only claim to fame that she’s a Muslim bashing Pakistan she might be raped and lynched like a bro pointed above. It’s unfortunate that she is in india, just trying to survive.
I hope she is!

Aint nothing better seeing these cunts getting biatch slapped by hindutva fags.

Farooq bhi pishab k jhaag ki tarah baith gaya.

Baqi sub ko bhi bati mil gai, ab yeh kuttia bhonk bhonk k apni loyality dikhanay ki koshish kar rahi ha, while indian state is openly banboozling indian muslims.
 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
I hope she is!

Aint nothing better seeing these cunts getting biatch slapped by hindutva fags.

Farooq bhi pishab k jhaag ki tarah baith gaya.

Baqi sub ko bhi bati mil gai, ab yeh kuttia bhonk bhonk k apni loyality dikhanay ki koshish kar rahi ha, while indian state is openly banboozling indian muslims.
All I can say again and again is Thank you Jinnah!

And these posts by our resident PDF hindutvas are a constant reminder for us to be thankful for our fortunes that we have our own country, our beautiful Pakistan.
 

