BJP’s Airport Jumla: Beijing Airport ‘shifted’ to Noida
BYTELANGANA TODAY
PUBLISHED: 27TH NOV 2021 11:45 AM
Photo: PTI
Hyderabad: The social media pundits and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are it again, this time by trying to pass off photographs and videos of an airport in, of all places, China as that of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone.
The age-old trick that BJP has done before too, of passing off photos from elsewhere as of development achieved by the party, this time however has boomeranged with Chinese media too calling them out on the fraud.
The images and videos BJP leaders and even Union government Twitter handles shared show aerial views of the futuristic Beijing Daxing International Airport in China and also some of the Incheon International Airport in South Korea.
According to fact-checking website AltNews, GOI accounts that shared the video with the image of this airport included Press Information Bureau, My Government’s English Twitter account, PIB in Chandigarh, Prasar Bharati News Services and Regional Outreach Bureau, Uttar Pradesh.
BJP leaders such as MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Assam’s national general secretary Dilip Saikia, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Office of Union Minister I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal also shared the photographs, according to AltNews.
Simple reverse image searches on Google exposed the jumla by the BJP leaders.
