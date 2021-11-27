What's new

BJP’s Airport Jumla: Beijing Airport ‘shifted’ to Noida

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
BYTELANGANA TODAY
PUBLISHED: 27TH NOV 2021 11:45 AM
Photo: PTI


Hyderabad: The social media pundits and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are it again, this time by trying to pass off photographs and videos of an airport in, of all places, China as that of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone.
The age-old trick that BJP has done before too, of passing off photos from elsewhere as of development achieved by the party, this time however has boomeranged with Chinese media too calling them out on the fraud.

1638025184551.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464261008801759233




The images and videos BJP leaders and even Union government Twitter handles shared show aerial views of the futuristic Beijing Daxing International Airport in China and also some of the Incheon International Airport in South Korea.
According to fact-checking website AltNews, GOI accounts that shared the video with the image of this airport included Press Information Bureau, My Government’s English Twitter account, PIB in Chandigarh, Prasar Bharati News Services and Regional Outreach Bureau, Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leaders such as MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Assam’s national general secretary Dilip Saikia, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Office of Union Minister I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal also shared the photographs, according to AltNews.


Simple reverse image searches on Google exposed the jumla by the BJP leaders.
Make in India has turned into fake in India...thanks to BJP and Modi. Every Jumla from him turns out to be fake and meant for political posturing.


Fact Check: Image of Beijing airport passed off as complete look of Noida airport

An image is going viral on social media with the claim that it shows the model design of the Noida international airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.
Chinese media calls out BJP ministers & leaders for tweeting Beijing airport image as 'Noida'

Chinese state TV employee Shen Shiwei pointed out that Union ministers and others had used photos of Beijing Daxing International Airport as 'model' of Jewar airport.
siegecrossbow said:
Jawans have conquered the enemy capital of a Beijing and moved the whole airport to Jewar as a trophy. Jai Hind!
The airport pic looks bloated and puffy, blown out of proportion as the face pic of the Indian Jawan in your avatar pic.

Indian Sanghis love bloated, exaggerated pics and figures.
 
They are celebrating this latest victory buy using more Chinese money.

RBI to focus on Chinese Yuan more than US Dollar to boost export competitiveness

The Indian central bank is likely to direct its policy intervention more in line with the Chinese Yuan movement rather than in tandem with the US dollar
We built some villages on the border, so India robbed our airport. The sudden sheerness of this move.
 
Whatever grand airport will come up at Jewar I wonder if the farmers whose lands have been bought up in a habble-shabble manner to construct the airport, will these farmers ever be able to afford flying on those planes ? Or will the planes be reserved for the middle class voting constituency of the BJP ?
 
For a society which has become prone to lie, cheat and steal it becomes a second habit to do that even on the smallest of things. This leads to demise which we will eventually see happening.
 
