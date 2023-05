Raj-Hindustani said: BJP is having a bunch of idiots leaders..



But, they also have a few very good ministers and leaders.



I hope that congress will dump to PAPPU and Ghandi family... Move forward with better capable leaders Click to expand...

Well, that's what I said, but not in Lord Acton's epigram. Admittedly that is a far more elegant way to say it.I agree with the sentiments, generally, but am consumed with curiousity to know who these few very good ministers and leaders are. Only one minister comes to mind, and he is on the verge of dismissal.