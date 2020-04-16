What's new

BJP worker thrashes minor for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram

New Delhi: A BJP worker on Monday beat a 10-year-old boy for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram at Phulia in Nadia district, West Bengal, The Telegraph reported.

Class IV student, Mahadev Sharma, was beaten when he was passing by a tea stall owned by the BJP worker. The boy was admitted to the Ranaghat Subdivisional Hospital with multiple injuries to his face, head and back, and had been advised a CT scan, the report added. “The boy is in trauma, but is medically stable,” a physician told the newspaper.

The incident angered local residents, who beat up the accused, Mahadeb Pramanik, the tea stall owner at Phuliapara. The protesters also raised a blockade on NH12 demanding Pramanik’s arrest.

After the police began a probe, assuring protesters that Pramanik would be arrested, the blockade was lifted. However, the report citing sources said that Pramanik had fled. Also, a formal complaint against the accused was not lodged till evening.

The police told the daily that the boy’s father Shyamchand Sharma, who is a carpenter, is a known Trinamool Congress supporter.

http://muslimmirror.com/eng/bjp-worker-thrashes-minor-for-refusing-to-chant-jai-shri-ram/
 
