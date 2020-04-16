BJP worker thrashes minor for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram

A BJP worker on Monday beat a 10-year-old boy for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram at Phulia in Nadia district, West Bengal, The Telegraph reported.Class IV student, Mahadev Sharma, was beaten when he was passing by a tea stall owned by the BJP worker. The boy was admitted to the Ranaghat Subdivisional Hospital with multiple injuries to his face, head and back, and had been advised a CT scan, the report added. “The boy is in trauma, but is medically stable,” a physician told the newspaper.The incident angered local residents, who beat up the accused, Mahadeb Pramanik, the tea stall owner at Phuliapara. The protesters also raised a blockade on NH12 demanding Pramanik’s arrest.After the police began a probe, assuring protesters that Pramanik would be arrested, the blockade was lifted. However, the report citing sources said that Pramanik had fled. Also, a formal complaint against the accused was not lodged till evening.The police told the daily that the boy’s father Shyamchand Sharma, who is a carpenter, is a known Trinamool Congress supporter.