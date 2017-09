With BJP having gained a foothold in Bengal, it is now working to extend its footprint by raising the false alarm of Hindus being attacked by Muslims, thus instigating young Hindus to take up arms. While the evidence of the same can be found from various parts of Bengal since early 2016, the agenda is to create widespread trouble. The confessions made by Santosh Kumar is startling as they reveal that a terror module is at work where members of the party ruling at the Centre are involved in spreading terror and communal trouble in a state ruled by an Opposition party.