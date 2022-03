BJP won Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

Akshay89 said: 2024 might be the last National election for India. As many Hindutva intellectuals have expressed their wish to abolish Democracy and Elections. Click to expand...

Mister J has posted a telling tweet. Not only have the Hindutvadis carried their toxicity and oppression to foreign shores but now look at that song - so many problems and issues in India yet they are happy because Ram Mandir is getting constructed. What has to be done is that these Hindutvadis should have their sources of income stopped via having their mediocre computer companies in India not getting outsourced projects from the West and their backoffice processing in India for the useless Capitalist Western companies like Morgan Stanley not sending the processing work. And then after the arrogant Hindutvadis have had their employment and income stopped they must be asked if they still want their mandir or will begin to start talking about the real problems and issues in India and for the first time in their lives be useful.Though of course the Hindutvadis want to replace the current reasonably sensible constitution with the Manusmriti which of course is a work to spread oppression it must also be pointed that the system of parties, elections and voting is not democracy, it is anti-democracy and this I have explained in this post two days ago.Aha !