BJP won Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

It's all clear now.The BJP has won Uttar Pradesh. Although I don't think this is a fair victory. But Hindu liberals and Indian Muslims think that hate has prevailed. Lot of sane Indians have no hope left.It's also clear that BJP is going to win the 2024 National elections by hook or crook. They have islamophobic agendas like the Uniform Civil Code and NRC/CAA to create more polarization. Let's not forget EVMs.2024 might be the last National election for India. As many Hindutva intellectuals have expressed their wish to abolish Democracy and Elections.A civil war seems very likely.What should we do to prevent catastrophe?