BJP won Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

It's all clear now.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501847022244364288
The BJP has won Uttar Pradesh. Although I don't think this is a fair victory. But Hindu liberals and Indian Muslims think that hate has prevailed. Lot of sane Indians have no hope left.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501865018119569409
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501854571106291716
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501824450127626240


It's also clear that BJP is going to win the 2024 National elections by hook or crook. They have islamophobic agendas like the Uniform Civil Code and NRC/CAA to create more polarization. Let's not forget EVMs.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501786902625599488
.
2024 might be the last National election for India. As many Hindutva intellectuals have expressed their wish to abolish Democracy and Elections.


A civil war seems very likely.


What should we do to prevent catastrophe?

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @SIPRA @DrJekyll @Pajeet @Rollno21 @aryadravida @xeuss @Chak Bamu
 
The BJP has won Uttar Pradesh. Although I don't think this is a fair victory. But Hindu liberals and Indian Muslims think that hate has prevailed. Lot of sane Indians have no hope left.
That was a foregone conclusion, some people were hoping against hope.

Or in some aspects it could be a Stockholm syndrome, that will take over the Muslims, they will start loving their captors, or this pyschosis has already taken over the minds of the people.

Anyways Congrats!!!!
 
What should we do to prevent catastrophe?
Dear Suvarna Teja,

Just a couple of days back we have had a marathon thread on the same subject when exit poll results were out. Now actual results are out and we are going through the same. Now when govt is formed you will start another thread.

Results are along expected lines. Showing the same picture multiple times does not make the picture any clearer. If anything, BJP's tally is significantly lower than last time, though they will still form government. There is a pleasant surprise though, AAP has won Punjab and that is the real news from these elections.

Like @Joe Shearer said "migrate". I am assuming/hoping he meant that for you and not for the Muslims.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501847022244364288
Mister J has posted a telling tweet. Not only have the Hindutvadis carried their toxicity and oppression to foreign shores but now look at that song - so many problems and issues in India yet they are happy because Ram Mandir is getting constructed. What has to be done is that these Hindutvadis should have their sources of income stopped via having their mediocre computer companies in India not getting outsourced projects from the West and their backoffice processing in India for the useless Capitalist Western companies like Morgan Stanley not sending the processing work. And then after the arrogant Hindutvadis have had their employment and income stopped they must be asked if they still want their mandir or will begin to start talking about the real problems and issues in India and for the first time in their lives be useful.

2024 might be the last National election for India. As many Hindutva intellectuals have expressed their wish to abolish Democracy and Elections.
Though of course the Hindutvadis want to replace the current reasonably sensible constitution with the Manusmriti which of course is a work to spread oppression it must also be pointed that the system of parties, elections and voting is not democracy, it is anti-democracy and this I have explained in this post two days ago. :)

Dear Suvarna Teja,
Aha !
 
Why do Indians hate Muslims so much? Isn’t a lot of the history Indians claim from the Muslims? Isn’t a lot of the wealth Indians claim the British stole of and from the Muslims? Isn’t one of the wonders of the world, that India proudly displays (Taj mahal) from the Muslims.
 
