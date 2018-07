Addressing a gathering of party cadres from various districts and Puducherry in the evening, Shah’s speech largely focused on resisting a “false campaign” against the BJP in Tamil Nadu and to list out the number of schemes and money spent by the NDA government in the state.

“All of you have to return to your native place and tell people about our government’s schemes. ….And in October, we will have a much bigger rally in Tamil Nadu addressed by Narendra Modi himself with over 1.5 lakh people,” he said, adding that the party will take decisions about electoral alliance in September and October, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said the alliance will include “non-corrupt parties” in the state.“Maybe Tamil Nadu is one of the states with maximum corruption… Every voter should join BJP to make Tamil Nadu a corruption-free state,” he said.