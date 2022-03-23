What's new

BJP will occupy "Azad Kashmir" and make it integral part of India, it's our promise: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh said that just like the government abrogated Article 370, which was "'beyond the imagination" of people, it will also make PoJK an integral part of India.

1648060792004.png

Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the BJP government will keep its promise to "liberate" Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that just like the government abrogated Article 370, which was "'beyond the imagination" of people, it will also make PoJK an integral part of India.

“Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasising that Pakistan must vacate parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate the PoJK,” the Union minister said.

Singh, who is the minister of state for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), was in Jammu to unveil a 20-ft statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of erstwhile J&K state - in Kathua district.

“When we spoke about scrapping Article 370, it was beyond the imagination of many people. Now, Article 370 is removed and it was done in accordance with the BJP's promise. Likewise, former prime minister AB Vajpayee had predicted a landslide victory for the party in 1980, which was again beyond the thinking of the people.

"The Modi government took over and under his leadership, all the pledges and promises made to the people, including liberation of POJK, will be fulfilled,” Singh said.

Several leaders and ministers of the BJP have time and again asserted that Azad Kashmir will be freed from Pakistan's illegal occupation and made

Last month, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (retired) said that Azad Kashmir will become a part of India “at an appropriate time” as the country is bound by its Parliamentary resolution to this effect.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the Modi government will change the face of Jammu and Kashmir with its development works so much that people from Azad Kashmir will demand to be part of India.
Wishful thinking by hardline Hindus may end up losing their own territories to hungry neighbours. :lol:
 
pehlay point 5353 peak tau wapis lay kay dikhao, aik choti si hill tau wapis lee nahi jaati, "Azad Kashmir" lay nay chalay hain bhosdi kay! :lol:
 
Sure, they will run development projects which were already thought up back in mid 2000s by Congress government to benefit a muslim majority Kashmir(which was accepting India anyway before this Bhaktora disease) and in parallel they are changing demographics so they can implement a farcical plebiscite that will show it as part of India. All will be legal in the eyes of the western world and Pakistan’s claim will be fully negated. The last step is pushing anti-Pakistan elements in AJK and hoping that someone like NS or Zardari is in power to force a “settlement” and finish Kashmir off while they start off in GB.

All it will be however is religious cleansing under the protection of information warfare run in cahoots with various western powers who objectives of weakening China gets achieved along with defanging Pakistan. No “evil” conspiracy, just different national interests and the ones with better execution will prevail.
 
All while Pakistan’s hands are being tied via FATF, no ability to intervene in IOK, while the other side has a free hand to do as they please.
 
This Indian guy sounds kind of stupid.

What are India's arguments for having Kashmir? Kashmir is a Muslim majority and there is supposed to be a Plebiscite to determine the destiny of the region.

Or does he blindly believe whatever BJP or Shiv Sena tells them on television?

And he wants to snatch whatever Kashmir is in Pakistan's control?
 
SHUT YOUR STUPID MOUTH.
ARE YOU CRAZY OR SOMETHING, LETTING SOMETHING LIKE THIS GO BY?

PRAY THAT HE TRIES IT, BUT WITHOUT THE INDIAN ARMY. THE RSS SHOULD BE ENOUGH.

When that happens, will you be around?
 
Indian attack seems inevitable, they are preparing to attack, first of all we must take the threat very seriously and prepare accordingly, we should not only prepare to defend the land but also plan to liberate IOK by taking the war to the enemy and turning their aggression into an opportunity.
 
I doubt China will allow India to go to war so easily with Pakistan.

China has valuable interests in Pakistan to be considered.

Perhaps China would help Pakistan in a defensive war against India.
 
Yup - everything is planned out in years and frankly it isn’t so much a conspiracy than aligned national interests.

After all, what is happening to Russia in Ukraine didn’t happen overnight. They were getting better equipment again and building up so lets drag them into a fight they are ill-prepared for via their own advisors and mentality.

Pakistan has its own “advisors” even in the current state machinery
 

