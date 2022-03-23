BJP will occupy "Azad Kashmir" and make it integral part of India, it's our promise: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh said that just like the government abrogated Article 370, which was "'beyond the imagination" of people, it will also make PoJK an integral part of India. ​

BJP will liberate PoJK and make it integral part of India, it's our promise: Union minister Jitendra Singh Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh said that just like the government abrogated Article 370, which was "'beyond the imagination" of people, it will also make PoJK an integral part of India.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the BJP government will keep its promise to "liberate" Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.Speaking to reporters, Singh said that just like the government abrogated Article 370, which was "'beyond the imagination" of people, it will also make PoJK an integral part of India.“Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasising that Pakistan must vacate parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate the PoJK,” the Union minister said.Singh, who is the minister of state for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), was in Jammu to unveil a 20-ft statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of erstwhile J&K state - in Kathua district.“When we spoke about scrapping Article 370, it was beyond the imagination of many people. Now, Article 370 is removed and it was done in accordance with the BJP's promise. Likewise, former prime minister AB Vajpayee had predicted a landslide victory for the party in 1980, which was again beyond the thinking of the people."The Modi government took over and under his leadership, all the pledges and promises made to the people, including liberation of POJK, will be fulfilled,” Singh said.Several leaders and ministers of the BJP have time and again asserted that Azad Kashmir will be freed from Pakistan's illegal occupation and madeLast month, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (retired) said that Azad Kashmir will become a part of India “at an appropriate time” as the country is bound by its Parliamentary resolution to this effect.Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the Modi government will change the face of Jammu and Kashmir with its development works so much that people from Azad Kashmir will demand to be part of India.