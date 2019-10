The sad thing is it is all do unnecessary, not only in the case of India but in any and all cases of genocide that have occurred through the ages.

In the case of India it will result in the unnecessary killing of innocents on all sides, threaten the integrity of the Indian Union, destroy India's economy and plunge the whole region into instability and war, and for what? To prove that Hindus are the biggest fish in an impoverished and backward pond?

Fascist ideologies never end well for the perpetrators.

It's madness, but unfortunately, it's a madness that history has shown has to run its course before it is exorcised and defeated.

If people think this is a short term phenomenon that is going to go away once the BJP are out of power, they are sorely mistaken. It is a monster that has been nurtured and unleashed by the RSS/BJP, but it has assumed a life of it's own. While the BJP is in power, it will be pandered to by the BJP, when the BJP is out of power it will be inflamed by the BJP to regain power.

It is a catch 22 that can only now be broken with the elimination of the RSS/BJP ideology and nexus.

The Hindus have tasted the drug of overwhelming dominance and power over those they perceive to be the enemy within, they will not give it up voluntarily.

