After appropriating Tamil civilsation and culture - religion, gods sanghi are on a mission to approriate Tamil Tiruvalluvar

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Sunday came under attack from the Opposition for “saffronising” Tamil poet-savant Thiruvalluvar.



The BJP State unit, while hailing the release of the Thai translation of Tirukkuṛaḷ (penned by Thiruvalluvar) in Bangkok on Saturday, had tweeted a portrait of the poet depicting him wearing saffron robes, as opposed to white robes.



On Sunday, DMK president M.K. Stalin urged the BJP to desist from painting Thiruvalluvar saffron. He said the party should read Thiruvalluvar’s works and change its attitude.