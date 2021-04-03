BJP Poster Girl Tulsi Gabbard parrots Indian Propaganda

She's very much hated by everyone, except far right hindu groups. She was and still is a part of a fringe hindu based cult, and often supported legislation that was considered xenophobic against every single group, except hindus. She also has ties to RSS and BJP, as rumored to have ties with more overtly violent hindu extremist groups, including those calling for the eradication of Muslims and Christians in India.



The Democrats hate her, the Republicans hate her, pretty much ever sane person hates her.