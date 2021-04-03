What's new

BJP Poster Girl Tulsi Gabbard parrots Indian Propaganda

Watch: Tulsi Gabbard speaks out in favour of persecuted Hindus of Bangladesh, condemns Pakistan Army’s genocide of Bengali Hindus

Tulsi Gabbard speaks out in favour of Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh

Image Credit: Reuters

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has spoken out in favour of the persecuted Hindu minorities of Bangladesh. She has also condemned the genocide of Bengali Hindus by the Pakistani Army and called upon the world to work against Islamist extremism.

“As a member of Congress, I introduced a resolution that called for the protection of Hindus and religious minorities in Bangladesh.

People who continue to be targeted and persecuted to this day. The height of this persecution actually began 50 years ago, when the Pakistani army systematically murdered, raped and drove from their homes, millions of Bengali Hindus because of their religion and ethnicity,” Tulsi Gabbard said in the video.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1377962769861943297

She continued, “March 25th, 1971 was the beginning of a systematic targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh by the Pakistani military. It began in Hindu neighbourhoods and villages, first at Jagannath Hall, which was a Hindu dormitory in Dhaka University, where five to ten thousand people were killed on that first night alone. This genocidal campaign continued for 10 months, resulting in two to three million people killed. Hundreds of thousands of women and girls raped and more than 10 million forced to flee their homes.”

Tulsi Gabbard also recalled US Senator Ted Kennedy who observed the genocidal campaign against Hindus. She also said that the “Islamist persecution of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh did not end with Bangladesh’s independence”. She mentioned the recent attacks against Hindu Temples in Bangladesh in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the country.

Gabbard also urged the USA to commit to defeating the Islamist ideology.
 
So happy this RSS bitch got sidelined during the elections. She is going to find out how strong the Pak army is. Let the fun begin in Afghanistan.
 
She got less than 0.75% of the votes in the democratic nomination election. Has been always a shill for a long time, relying on edgy views to get votes, and has a particular bias against Muslims.


@The Ronin How credible are the temple attack reports? So far, I've seen it mainly on Indian sites (esp biased ones like OpIndia). The only credible news agency I saw it on was Reuters, but none of these sites showed any images. Usually Hindutva-oriented media are first to jump on these things.
 
If what she is saying is true that millions of Bangali women were raped by Pakistani soldiers then it means Bangladeshis are truly our brothers and sisters.
 
She's very much hated by everyone, except far right hindu groups. She was and still is a part of a fringe hindu based cult, and often supported legislation that was considered xenophobic against every single group, except hindus. She also has ties to RSS and BJP, as rumored to have ties with more overtly violent hindu extremist groups, including those calling for the eradication of Muslims and Christians in India.

The Democrats hate her, the Republicans hate her, pretty much ever sane person hates her.
 
Lmao when you have both the Republicans and Democrats hating you , you know you have done something very wrong.
 
I am sorry - but Hindu population lives like kings in Bangladesh on quotas for them in education and in govt. jobs.

That is , compared to what Muslims get doled out to them in India.

Hell - Muslims can't even do Eid Jamaat in open fields in Delhi, because of these Hindutva goondas.


And the less said about Tulsi the better.

A non-entity fishing for some attention.
 
