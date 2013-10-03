What's new

BJP MPs say ‘save India’, urge Modi govt to bring in population control law

NEELAM PANDEY 23 September, 2020 9:36 pm IST


New Delhi: Two BJP MPs have urged the Narendra Modi government to bring in a population control law as it is required to “save the country and its demography” and that uncontrolled population results in “explosions of anarchy”.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha Wednesday, BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh urged the government to bring in the population control bill at the earliest.

Desh main jo arajakta ka kai baar visfoth hota hai uske mool mai basi hui janshankya ek karan hoti hai (Uncontrolled population results in explosions of anarchy in the country from time to time),” Singh said.

“I want to request the government and the Prime Minister, under whose leadership we took up the task of ending Article 370, Article 35A, under whose leadership we worked for Ram Mandir construction, we brought in a law for triple talaq… farm bills (that) the biggest law of the century (on) population control needs to be implemented,” he added.

Singh’s demand comes a day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged the government to urgently bring bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control. He also raised the matter during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha Tuesday.


Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand, said it is imperative to bring the two bills to save the country and its demography.

“Sir, it is important to bring in population control law after Article 370. This is my request to the government that they should bring in the Uniform Civil Code and population control law to save the country… We need to protect any tinkering with our demography,” he said.

PM’s pitch for small family
The push from the BJP MPs to bring in a population control law comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over “population explosion” in the country, saying it causes innumerable challenges for the coming generations.

Last year, in his Independence Day speech, Modi had said both the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.


He had also pitched for smaller families, saying if people are not educated and healthy, then neither their homes nor the country can be happy. He even said that keeping one’s family small is an act of patriotism.

The issue also gained traction with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who pitched for a policy to deal with the problem of population.

In January this year, Bhagwat while referring to his earlier statement on the two-child norm, said: “I had only said the population growth is a problem as well as a resource.”


“So a required policy should be drafted. This policy will decide how many kids one should have. I did not make any rule as such because that is not my job,” he added.

BJP MPs say 'save India', urge Modi govt to bring in population control law

BJP MPs Uday Pratap Singh and Nishikant Dubey raised the matter in Parliament Tuesday and Wednesday. Dubey also urged govt to bring a bill for Uniform Civil Code.
It's not a uniform code but a fascist code that BJP hopes to subjugate the masses with.

Mass exodus out of India in pandemic season will plunge the world in a 10 year long recession.
 
Population control bill will come as a precursor to Universal Basic Income. This will happen in the next year.
 
