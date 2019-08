BJP MP Diya Kumari claims her family descended from Lord Ram's son, ready to present proof in Supreme Court



BJP MP Diya Kumari, who is a member of Jaipur's erstwhile royal family, made the comment while reacting to a Supreme Court's query on Friday whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) was still residing in Ayodhya in politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.