BJP/Modi miscaculation on China-India relationship

When China played hard ball with USSR in 1960s-1970s, China armed 5 millions army, 30 millions reserves, spent 10%+ GDP to balance USSR military power. So that China can stand still and have an independent foreign policy.
Before/After Doklam stand-off happened, Modi prepared nothing, cutting military budget. BJP sabotage Rafale deal when Congress was in charge before 2014.
Rafale: How 126-jet deal replaced with pact for 36 fighters
On the opposite, China speeded up infrastructure in Tibet right away, spent 50 billions USD on infrastructure in Tibet since 2017 and 20 billions per year recently. The railway alone from Lhasa to Chengdu cost 50-70 billions USD.
China play the game very seriously, what did Modi do? India has 15 days munitions, that's the official number, not something I made up.
India hasn't been a country which take national security seriously, while Modi was trying to play the hard ball with China and betting on US. It's all bluff.
Great powers don't tolerate a hostile state on the doorstep. China may not be a superpower yet, but definitely Pakistan+China combined force are a much greater power than India.
Can India bet on US to save her when Pakistan+China take decisive actions against India? It will be extremely violent if India cross the redline.
Good luck to Hindutva.
Rafale: How 126-jet deal replaced with pact for 36 fighters
Rafale Deal: How 126-jet deal replaced with pact for 36 fighters | India News - Times of India
India News: The SC narrated how the UPA's deal for 126 Rafale jets got replaced in 2016 by an inter-government agreement to procure 36 fully-loaded jets. Centre
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammunition for 15-day intense war | India News - Times of India
India News: In the middle of a conflict with China, India has taken a significant step by authorising the defence forces to enhance their stocking of weapons and
