BJP/Modi miscaculation on China-India relationship

When China played hard ball with USSR in 1960s-1970s, China armed 5 millions army, 30 millions reserves, spent 10%+ GDP to balance USSR military power. So that China can stand still and have an independent foreign policy.

Before/After Doklam stand-off happened, Modi prepared nothing, cutting military budget. BJP sabotage Rafale deal when Congress was in charge before 2014.

On the opposite, China speeded up infrastructure in Tibet right away, spent 50 billions USD on infrastructure in Tibet since 2017 and 20 billions per year recently. The railway alone from Lhasa to Chengdu cost 50-70 billions USD.

China play the game very seriously, what did Modi do? India has 15 days munitions, that's the official number, not something I made up.
India hasn't been a country which take national security seriously, while Modi was trying to play the hard ball with China and betting on US. It's all bluff.

Great powers don't tolerate a hostile state on the doorstep. China may not be a superpower yet, but definitely Pakistan+China combined force are a much greater power than India.

Can India bet on US to save her when Pakistan+China take decisive actions against India? It will be extremely violent if India cross the redline.

Good luck to Hindutva.
 
China is already a superpower. China's PPP based GDP is bigger than the US. Chinese navy is bigger than the US while US has no answer to Chinese Hypersonic glide nuclear weapon. Chinese Communist based political system is more stable than the US democrazy.
Masters do not work for the servants. Servants work for the masters.
 
