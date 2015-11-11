BJP MLA's Daughter Says Father Wants To Kill Her For Marrying Dalit Man

Areesh said: Yeah one is a reality. Other one is a myth Click to expand...

Propaganda will you take only so far.16 January 2020Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Syro-Malabar Media Commission report released by the Syro-Malabar Church has said that Christian girls are being targeted and killed in the name of 'love Jihad' in Kerala. "It is a matter of concern that 'love Jihad' is increasing in Kerala causing danger to the secular harmony and societal peace in Kerala," the report said. According to police, among the 21 people who joined the Islamic State (ISIS) half of them were Christian converts. "It is a serious matter that many who are not in the records are being converted and used for terrorist activities. These statistics show that "love jihad" is not imaginary," the report highlighted. "There have been recent cases in Kerala of women being sexually utilised in the name of love and later are forced to convert their religion. It is said that police has not taken caution in these cases," it added. Synod to start awareness for parents and children on "love jihad". (ANI)