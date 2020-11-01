BJP MLA's Daughter Says Father Wants To Kill Her For Marrying Dalit Man | Love Jihad

Rajesh Mishra's daughter Sakshi uploaded two videos on social media alleging threat to life.
By Newsroom
07/11/2019 07:37am EDT
The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator alleged that her life was in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security, PTI reported.
Sakshi Mishra (23), daughter of Rajesh Mishra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday and talked about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29) last Thursday, police said.
In the video, Sakshi talks about the threat to her life and asks her father to stop harassing her husband and his family. “I want to be free and I want to be happy,” she is heard saying.
She urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.
Sakshi warned that if anything were to happen to her or her husband, she would do something that would put her father behind bars.
Rajesh Mishra is also known as Pappu Bhartaul, Times of India reported.
In a second video, her husband Ajitesh Kumar talked about narrowly escaping goons sent by Mishra.
Sakshi also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Mishra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her.
Deputy Inspector General RK Pandey said he had come to know of the video messages and had asked the Bareilly SSP to extend security to the couple. The DIG said the police do not know where to give her security as she had not disclosed her location. “We have deployed security outside the man’s home,” senior police officer Muniraj G told NDTV.
Responding to the allegations, the MLA said, “My daughter is an adult, she can take her own decisions. I have not threatened to kill anyone. Neither my family members nor people who work with me have threatened to kill anyone. My family and I are busy with our work, our BJP membership drive.”
Mishra, however, told the Hindustan Times that he was concerned about Ajitesh’s income and the age gap between his daughter and her husband.
“I am not opposed to the marriage of my daughter. My only concern is that the boy is more than nine years older than her. As a father I am also concerned about their future because the boy doesn’t earn much,” the MLA told the daily.
“I can never even imagine harming my daughter. I want them (the couple) to return home. I have also informed the party high command about the matter,” said Misra.
However, Ajitesh Kumar’s father Harish said the MLA’s men had sent death threats.
“I had received a message from them (Sakshi and Ajitesh) that their life is under threat, attempts are being made to kill him and that he is safe somewhere,” Harish told ANI.
“I didn’t want to take action as it was between the families, families knew each other. But his men sent them a message that they’ll be killed. You can see she’s taking names in the video. I sent marriage certificate and an application to SSP Bareilly and have now told media,” he said.
Harish reportedly has had a close association with the MLA for years.
The Allahabad High Court will hold its next hearing on 15 July for Sakshi and Ajitesh’s plea which seeks protection and directions that neither the police nor her family disturb the couple.
https://www.huffpost.com/archive/in...arrying-dalit-man_in_5d26e3e2e4b0cfb59600b259
