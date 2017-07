BJP MLA threatens to stop Hajj pilgrims if prevented from constructing Ram Mandir

Last Updated: 13 Jul 2017 10:04 PM"We, 100 crore Hindus, will definitely built a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon and we shall take a pledge for this. But if Muslims try to block our way, I will stop them from going to Mecca on Hajj," Brijbhushan Rajput said in a video posted on his Facebook page.Rajput, who began his Facebook Live with the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram', said India is a country of Hindus and not of 'minorities'."When India gained its independence, Hindus were given India and Muslims had Pakistan. It's (India) a country of Hindus, not of minorities. Muslims often say we belong to this country and no one can ask us to leave. Though we have never asked them to leave but if we do, they won't be able to stay here," he said.He said Mahatma Gandhi with his generous heart took a moderate decision by allowing Muslims to stay in India which 'we' all had accepted."Government should end Hajj subsidies and reservation granted to Muslims. They are not a minority community but enjoy privileges of being one," he said.Rajput, MLA from Charkhari in Mahoba district, also took dig at judiciary for being "tardy in pronouncing judgments" against people "like Owaisi"."Our government listens to people like Owaisi quietly when he speaks against us. We Hindus should chase such 'traitors' away from India," Rajput, also known as Guddu Raja, said.