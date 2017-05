BJP minister has threatened to tie Arundhati Roy to army jeep

Acclaimed Indian novelist Arundhati Roy has recently been subject to much disparagement over a fake news story. Right wing online publications notorious for publishing false content have been publishing a story which claims that Arundhati Roy made anti-Indian statements regarding Kashmir.



The story in question was titled “70 lakh Indian Army cannot defeat Azadi gang in Kashmir: Arundhati Roy.”



Reacting to this story, Indian actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal tweeted “Instead of tying stone pelter on the Army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy.”







This tweet has since been deleted.



✔@SirPareshRawal

https://www.facebook.com/TheIndianNationalist/posts/1522902211105979-....she … is such a toxic ...Her birth certificate must be a regret letter from maternity ward !

4:41 PM - 17 May 2017



✔@SirPareshRawal



4:53 PM - 17 May 2017



His supporters added in their own venomous remarks











✔@sagarikaghose

Wonderful sir, too good. You really are a model parliamentarian https://twitter.com/SirPareshRawal/status/866345135579254784 …

9:44 AM - 22 May 2017



✔@ReallySwara

Wow!!!!!!! A Parliamentarian has the shamelessness to openly threaten a woman and call for a brutal act of violence on Twitter. Disgusting! https://twitter.com/SirPareshRawal/status/866345474722320388 …

5:51 PM - 22 May 2017



The origins of this fake news story can be traced back to an article published in Times of Islamabad, a Pakistani online publication. It was picked also picked up by Radio Pakistan.



The fact is that Arundhati Roy gave no interview on Kashmir and did not even visit Srinagar any time in the recent past



Following Rawal’s tweets, the BJP distanced itself from his tweets. G.V.L. Narsimha Rao, spokesperson of the party said “Arundhati Roy has been known for anti-India propaganda over Kashmir as she is a compulsive attention seeker. Such people are best ignored rather than being commented upon.”



