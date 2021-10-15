What's new

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,534
-5
11,276
Last Updated: October 14, 2021 18:28 IST
Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari asserted that desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority Sanatani Bengali community is an orchestrated attack.

West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the ongoing communal tension in Bangladesh. Several incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh were reported on Wednesday, where goons reportedly vandalised the Durga Pandals and Durga Temples.


The West Bengal LoP has urged PM Modi in a written letter to take necessary and urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' or the people belonging to the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh. He has said that PM Modi's urgent intervention is required as several Durga Pandals and temples were vandalised on Wednesday.

Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi to take necessary action on Vandalism of Durga Pandals in Bangladesh

Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari had expressed his anguish on the incident and said, 'Vandalising temples and Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar & Noakhali in Bangladesh; following "conspiratorial rumours" spread through social media is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on the Sanatani Bengali community.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448557330304364547

He asserted that the desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority 'Sanatani Bengali' community is an orchestrated attack and asked PM Modi to take up necessary actions on the issue. Sharing the letter, in another tweet, he urged PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to take up the matter diplomatically with the Bangladeshi authorities.

Demanding a stern response, in the letter he wrote, 'This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently the condition of 'Sanatani People living in Bangladesh is very miserable. Many relatives of 'Sanatani People' di Bangladesh who crossed over in past to West Bengal to escape the inhuman atrocities of the past have settled down in West Bengal. They are making frantic calls to stand in support of the victims ie the Sanatani People' community of Bangladesh.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448557344942551043


Communal Violence erupt in Bangladesh, Several Temples & Durga Pandals vandalised

As per reports, several Maa Durga idols & pandals were vandalized in Bangladesh's Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, Chapainawabganj's Shibganj and Cox Bazar's Pekua region. Following this, violence ensued in these regions, where religiously inflamed groups attacked the places of worship of Hindus after a social media rumour went viral. In the incident, three people have been killed and many have been injured, local media reports suggest.

As per the latest reports, the Bangladeshi Police has arrested 43 people in connection with the issue and search for more culprits is ongoing. As per DIG Anwar Hossain, the incident was part of a plan to incite tensions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448500005665390594

Taking to Twitter, the Bangladeshi Hindu Unity Council expressed their anguish and wrote, 'We cannot publish in a tweet what has happened in the last 24 hours. The Hindus of Bangladesh saw the real faces of some people. We don't know what will happen in the future. But the Hindus of Bangladesh will never forget Durga Puja in 2021.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448477757554450435

They added, 'Dear PM Sheikh Hasina, Hindus will not worship if the Muslims of Bangladesh don't want it. But at least save the Hindus. The attack is still going on. Plz, send Army. We want Bangladesh Army in Puja Mandapas .'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448540082210627585

www.google.com

Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari asserted that desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority Sanatani Bengali community is an orchestrated attack.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,163
1
28,684
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Sainthood 101 said:
how would India feel if Bangladesh takes up periodic rioting, lynching's of Muslims in India?
I don't think they'll like it very much,
Click to expand...
Exactly.

We don't intervene in India's cow-vigilante attacks. They should let us handle it.

Whiney nosey idiots.

The whole thing is overblown.

I don't know anyone lost their life even.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,163
1
28,684
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
Four people lost their life due to firing by police if I am not mistaken. But they are Muslim I believe.
Click to expand...
Thanks. Is this verified from the media?

I smell RAW all over this.

Indians can't stand that Bangladesh is doing better than their sadsack example of a hellhole.

They know the perfect formula to create religious tensions.

When have you heard Indian govt. controlling their own bhakt terrorists even, forget firing on them.

Hindutva Scumbags.

I'd tell Shuvendu to eff off.

He has no jurisdiction in dictating events in Bangladesh.

Modi doesn't either.
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,534
-5
11,276
Bilal9 said:
Thanks. Is this verified from the media?

I smell RAW all over this.

Indians can't stand that Bangladesh is doing better than their sadsack example of a hellhole.

They know the perfect formula to create religious tensions.

When have you heard Indian govt. controlling their own bhakt terrorists even, forget firing on them.

Hindutva Scumbags.

I'd tell Shuvendu to eff off.

He has no jurisdiction in dictating events in Bangladesh.

Modi doesn't either.
Click to expand...

4 Dead, 16 Detained In Communal Violence During Durga Puja In Bangladesh

On Wednesday night, a mob under the banner of 'Towhidi Janata' pelted stones at the Lakkhinarayan Akhara, a temple, and clashed with the police. At one point, the police opened fire on the militants' rally, which left four persons dead.

4 Dead, 16 Detained In Communal Violence During Durga Puja In Bangladesh

A total of 16 persons have been detained in Chandpur and Chittagong in connection with the cases filed over attacks on Durga Puja mandaps and police mob clashes in Chandpur s Hajiganj upazila on Wednesday night that left four persons dead the police confirmed to IANS on Thursday
www.google.com www.google.com

Pinaki Bhattacharya pointed finger to BJP and Modi as well like you have said. As they are the only one benefiting from it.

https://www.facebook.com/100044215700385/posts/437554721061714
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
4,133
1
6,890
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Black_cats said:
Last Updated: October 14, 2021 18:28 IST
Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari asserted that desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority Sanatani Bengali community is an orchestrated attack.

West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the ongoing communal tension in Bangladesh. Several incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh were reported on Wednesday, where goons reportedly vandalised the Durga Pandals and Durga Temples.


The West Bengal LoP has urged PM Modi in a written letter to take necessary and urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' or the people belonging to the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh. He has said that PM Modi's urgent intervention is required as several Durga Pandals and temples were vandalised on Wednesday.

Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi to take necessary action on Vandalism of Durga Pandals in Bangladesh

Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari had expressed his anguish on the incident and said, 'Vandalising temples and Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar & Noakhali in Bangladesh; following "conspiratorial rumours" spread through social media is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on the Sanatani Bengali community.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448557330304364547

He asserted that the desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority 'Sanatani Bengali' community is an orchestrated attack and asked PM Modi to take up necessary actions on the issue. Sharing the letter, in another tweet, he urged PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to take up the matter diplomatically with the Bangladeshi authorities.

Demanding a stern response, in the letter he wrote, 'This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently the condition of 'Sanatani People living in Bangladesh is very miserable. Many relatives of 'Sanatani People' di Bangladesh who crossed over in past to West Bengal to escape the inhuman atrocities of the past have settled down in West Bengal. They are making frantic calls to stand in support of the victims ie the Sanatani People' community of Bangladesh.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448557344942551043


Communal Violence erupt in Bangladesh, Several Temples & Durga Pandals vandalised

As per reports, several Maa Durga idols & pandals were vandalized in Bangladesh's Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, Chapainawabganj's Shibganj and Cox Bazar's Pekua region. Following this, violence ensued in these regions, where religiously inflamed groups attacked the places of worship of Hindus after a social media rumour went viral. In the incident, three people have been killed and many have been injured, local media reports suggest.

As per the latest reports, the Bangladeshi Police has arrested 43 people in connection with the issue and search for more culprits is ongoing. As per DIG Anwar Hossain, the incident was part of a plan to incite tensions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448500005665390594

Taking to Twitter, the Bangladeshi Hindu Unity Council expressed their anguish and wrote, 'We cannot publish in a tweet what has happened in the last 24 hours. The Hindus of Bangladesh saw the real faces of some people. We don't know what will happen in the future. But the Hindus of Bangladesh will never forget Durga Puja in 2021.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448477757554450435

They added, 'Dear PM Sheikh Hasina, Hindus will not worship if the Muslims of Bangladesh don't want it. But at least save the Hindus. The attack is still going on. Plz, send Army. We want Bangladesh Army in Puja Mandapas .'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448540082210627585

www.google.com

Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari asserted that desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority Sanatani Bengali community is an orchestrated attack.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...

So dumb.... save hindus from what? How many has died....none...

There is always a choice to leave if they do not like it.

As to india.... what are you going to do? Nothing... what are they capable of doing? Again nothing.... when they carry out pogroms of muslims we hear its internal business of india....

Well what we do to our hindus is also internal business of BD... kindly F**k off..
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
4,133
1
6,890
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal9 said:
Thanks. Is this verified from the media?

I smell RAW all over this.

Indians can't stand that Bangladesh is doing better than their sadsack example of a hellhole.

They know the perfect formula to create religious tensions.

When have you heard Indian govt. controlling their own bhakt terrorists even, forget firing on them.

Hindutva Scumbags.

I'd tell Shuvendu to eff off.

He has no jurisdiction in dictating events in Bangladesh.

Modi doesn't either.
Click to expand...

Modi needs a distraction....they got their arse handed to them by China, faced complete reversal in afganistan, their pilot enjoyed Pakistani tea. Economy in ruins with millions dead from covid.

Hasina is aware of the game..

https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2...s-that-could-affect-hindus-in-bangladesh.html
 
E

EyelessInGaza

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2009
1,321
0
1,215
My personal opinion - Let Bangladesh handle it on their own. They have plenty in the way of competence, fair play instincts and track record to do it.
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,566
3
5,098
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
It's called , "সর্প হইয়া কাটো তুমি ওঝা হইয়া ঝাড়ো"! India is very good at such dirty game!


Black_cats said:
4 Dead, 16 Detained In Communal Violence During Durga Puja In Bangladesh

On Wednesday night, a mob under the banner of 'Towhidi Janata' pelted stones at the Lakkhinarayan Akhara, a temple, and clashed with the police. At one point, the police opened fire on the militants' rally, which left four persons dead.

4 Dead, 16 Detained In Communal Violence During Durga Puja In Bangladesh

A total of 16 persons have been detained in Chandpur and Chittagong in connection with the cases filed over attacks on Durga Puja mandaps and police mob clashes in Chandpur s Hajiganj upazila on Wednesday night that left four persons dead the police confirmed to IANS on Thursday
www.google.com www.google.com

Pinaki Bhattacharya pointed finger to BJP and Modi as well like you have said. As they are the only one benefiting from it.

https://www.facebook.com/100044215700385/posts/437554721061714
Click to expand...
His another status. He also claimed that such plans always made in Delhi. He also claim that Hopefully Hasina realised it!
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=438187170998469&id=100044215700385
 
Last edited:
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,566
3
5,098
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Sainthood 101 said:
how would India feel if Bangladesh takes up periodic rioting, lynching's of Muslims in India?
I don't think they'll like it very much,
Click to expand...
India is doing so because they want riot in Bangladesh, want to make Bangladesh unstable , want to stop the progress of Bangladesh.

If riot starts , they can show the world that prya saha was right, we oppress minority, so that the world can sanction us , boycott us , and we have no other way to dependent on India to remain world.

But the mother fu.cker raw will not be successful. Well by planning such dirty things in Bangladesh, India is literally fast going to be a friendless country in this region.

Mother fu.cker India should be punished like hell. Bangladesh has worked enough for stability of this region , but now it's time to reconsider our position seriously.

Thankfully all mobile Internet was blocked in Bangladesh the whole Friday, otherwise bastard raw moles would provoked some fanatic Muslims to start brutal movement.

Thanks to govt that all mobile Internet was disabled all day in Friday.

Bloody bastard Indian raw will try to use religious sentiments of Muslims and will try to destabilise Bangladesh.

We have to keep united.

"মোরা এক বৃন্তে দুটি কুসুম হিন্দু মুসলমান।
মুসলিম তার নয়নের মনি, হিন্দু তাহার প্রাণ!".

We have to remember it always, ( use Google translate pls , as I can't translate it in poetic form) !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom