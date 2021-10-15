BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi take up vandalism of Durga Puja pandals with Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari asserted that desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority Sanatani Bengali community is an orchestrated attack.

Last Updated: October 14, 2021 18:28 ISTWest Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the ongoing communal tension in Bangladesh. Several incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh were reported on Wednesday, where goons reportedly vandalised the Durga Pandals and Durga Temples.The West Bengal LoP has urged PM Modi in a written letter to take necessary and urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' or the people belonging to the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh. He has said that PM Modi's urgent intervention is required as several Durga Pandals and temples were vandalised on Wednesday.Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari had expressed his anguish on the incident and said, 'Vandalising temples and Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar & Noakhali in Bangladesh; following "conspiratorial rumours" spread through social media is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on the Sanatani Bengali community.'He asserted that the desecration of idols of Durga Maa and vandalism of temples of minority 'Sanatani Bengali' community is an orchestrated attack and asked PM Modi to take up necessary actions on the issue. Sharing the letter, in another tweet, he urged PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to take up the matter diplomatically with the Bangladeshi authorities.Demanding a stern response, in the letter he wrote, 'This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently the condition of 'Sanatani People living in Bangladesh is very miserable. Many relatives of 'Sanatani People' di Bangladesh who crossed over in past to West Bengal to escape the inhuman atrocities of the past have settled down in West Bengal. They are making frantic calls to stand in support of the victims ie the Sanatani People' community of Bangladesh.'As per reports, several Maa Durga idols & pandals were vandalized in Bangladesh's Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, Chapainawabganj's Shibganj and Cox Bazar's Pekua region. Following this, violence ensued in these regions, where religiously inflamed groups attacked the places of worship of Hindus after a social media rumour went viral. In the incident, three people have been killed and many have been injured, local media reports suggest.As per the latest reports, the Bangladeshi Police has arrested 43 people in connection with the issue and search for more culprits is ongoing. As per DIG Anwar Hossain, the incident was part of a plan to incite tensions.Taking to Twitter, the Bangladeshi Hindu Unity Council expressed their anguish and wrote, 'We cannot publish in a tweet what has happened in the last 24 hours. The Hindus of Bangladesh saw the real faces of some people. We don't know what will happen in the future. But the Hindus of Bangladesh will never forget Durga Puja in 2021.'They added, 'Dear PM Sheikh Hasina, Hindus will not worship if the Muslims of Bangladesh don't want it. But at least save the Hindus. The attack is still going on. Plz, send Army. We want Bangladesh Army in Puja Mandapas .'