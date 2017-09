Coming down heavily on the BJP leadership in the state, Arfan alleged that the “party doesn’t respect women”.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, but his party members in Assam have no respect for women. In fact, women are inducted in the party to serve tea. If the PM is so serious about the campaign, why doesn’t he take this matter seriously?” she asked.



She also confessed that she regrets joining the party. “I had joined the party in the hope of the much-talked about ‘poriborton’ (change). But I don’t see any change.”