BJP leader supports daughter marrying Muslim man, slams hardliners

iamnobody

iamnobody

Feb 28, 2023
Uttarakhand BJP leader Yashpal Benam slammed hardliners of the BJP, VHP, and other rightwing outfits for protesting against his daughter’s forthcoming marriage to a Muslim man, reminding them that “this is the twenty-first century.”

“I want to tell those who are viewing this event through the lens of religion that it is very important for the two families. Two young people are involved, and religion is not essential to me in this circumstance.

Hindutva outfits on Friday at Kotdwar, Uttarakhand burnt the effigy of BJP leader Yashpal Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim.

Dharmveer Gusain, a BJP member and member of the state government-managed Gosewa Ayog (cow-protection commission), told reporters: “We still follow the tradition of short dhoti (lower-rung Brahmin) and long dhoti (higher-rung Brahmin) in Uttarakhand. This means we believe in our traditions and cannot accept anything that is objectionable in our culture. We cannot accept such marriages,” the Telegraph online reported.

The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

“We strongly oppose such a marriage,” the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud said.

A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader’s daughter, who is marrying a Muslim, turned up on social media on Thursday, stoking resentment among the hardliners.

The wedding is slated to take place at a resort in the Ghuddaudi area on May 28.

Benam is the Pauri Municipal Corporation chairman at present. A former MLA, he joined BJP after defecting from Congress earlier.

People close to Benam said on condition of anonymity that his daughter studied at Lucknow University and had an affair with the man she is going to marry.

Political leaders from both BJP and Congress have been invited to the wedding.
BJP & RSS leaders are Muslim loving cucks. Bhakts kab samjhenge @CallSignMaverick @Skimming @Paitoo @-=virus=- @Joe Shearer @aryadravida @Raj-Hindustani @jamahir
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Good, wish them well !

I also a meat and beef eating high level Brahmin BJP voter, and have muslim friends and (gasp) family (via marriage) even.

are you virgin like @jamahir or something ? .. tujhe pta ni power of fuxxdi ? .. give it a couple years and he'll be doing the mandir yatras and prostrating before our idols.

or, she ends up in a suitcase.

@Paitoo
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Just be thoughtful before opening a new thread, please.

Even Muslim families will frequently disagree with marrying Hindu families, and vice versa.

What does rocket science mean in this context?
 

