BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says India should invade Bangladesh to stop genocide against Hindus

'No other way to stop genocide of Hindus': Swamy on call to invade Bangladesh
Swamy referred to the Nuremberg trials after World War 2 to justify his demand.
Web Desk
Updated: October 18, 2021 10:20 IST
Days after attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh triggered an uproar, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday reiterated a provocative suggestion he has made in the past—India should invade its eastern neighbour.
The attacks on multiple temples on Durga Puja in Bangladesh led to anger in India, particularly among rightwing groups. On Monday, Swamy tweeted a media report from 2018 that quoted him as saying, "If Bangladesh does not stop torturing the Hindus, I would recommend that our government invades Bangladesh and takes it over".
Not surprisingly, the post evoked questions from Twitter users. But Swamy, as his fashion, defended his views trenchantly. When asked by users why India should invade another country, Swamy replied, "It can to prevent genocide-- Nuremberg Trial of Nazis", referring to the Nuremberg trials after the Second World War. The Nuremberg trials laid the foundation for the concept of international intervention to stop acts of genocide in other countries.
To another user, Swamy responded, "If PM [Sheikh] Hasina does not take corrective action, then there is no other way to stop the creeping genocide of the defenceless Hindus in BD."
In November last year, Swamy repeated his call to seek military action against Bangladesh after Islamic radicals attacked Hindu homes in Comilla. Swamy then tweeted, "Bangladesh Govt needs to be sternly told: Crack down or India can send troops and crack down for you."
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—while declaring the perpetrators of the recent attacks would be punished—had a message for India.
While speaking to Bangladeshi Hindus last week, Hasina hinted India needed to be careful about incidents that would affect minorities in Bangladesh. Hasina appeared to be alluding to incidents of alleged repression of Muslims in India.
The 2018 article. He said the same thing about Bangladesh.
India should invade Bangladesh if torture of Hindus does not stop: Subramanian Swamy.
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that India should invade Bangladesh if the torture of Hindus does not stop in the neighbouring country.
Updated: Oct 1, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Updated: Oct 1, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, PTI
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that India should invade Bangladesh if the torture of Hindus does not stop in the neighbouring country.
Addressing a press conference in Tripura where he weighed on several issues, Swamy said, "India will continue to support it, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be warned to stop those mad people from demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into Masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims."
If Bangladesh does not stop torturing the Hindus, I would recommend that our government invades Bangladesh and takes it over, Swamy was quoted as saying by ANI.
Swamy was in Agartala to attend a programme of 'Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan' Tripura unit.
Calling Imran Khan just a "chaprasi", Swamy said Pakistan is run by the "ISI, military and terrorists".
The outspoken BJP MP said there was no point holding talks with Pakistan.
"Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' because the country (Pakistan) is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and Imran Khan is just one of the 'chaprasi' of the government. He may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a 'chaprasi'," Swamy said when asked about the infiltration of terrorists into India by Pakistan after Khan took over as prime minister of the neighbouring country.
"There is no point of any talks with them," Swamy said.
"I also think that Sushma Swaraj (External Affairs Minister) should not waste her breath speaking about Pakistan in the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it. Just ignore Pakistan, prepare your military and one day break it up into four," he added.
He said the NDA government has done many good works in the last four years and people would bring it back to power to fulfil the unaccomplished tasks.
He said the BJP would fight the national general elections on two issues -- Hindutva and corruption.
"Two big powerful issues are there for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These are Hindutva and corruption. We shall seek one more term for finishing unfulfilled tasks. And people will agree," he said.
He urged the Muslims community agree on building three Hindu temples Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Krishna temple at Mathura and Kashi Viswanath temple at Varanasi.
He also expressed confidence that a 'Ram Mandir' would be built by the BJP.
