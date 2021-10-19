BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says India should invade Bangladesh if Hindu persecution does not stop

India should invade Bangladesh if torture of Hindus does not stop: Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that India should invade Bangladesh if the torture of Hindus does not stop in the neighbouring country.

If Bangladesh does not stop torturing the Hindus, I would recommend that our government invades Bangladesh and takes it over, Swamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

