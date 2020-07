BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards

Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were shot dead

by

in

Kashmir’s Bandipore district late on Wednesday evening

Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar.

The incident took place despite Bari having ten personal security officers to guard him. None of them were present when the militants attacked, said Kumar. At the time of the incident, they were sitting on the first floor of Bari’s house, which is adjacent to the shop. All ten of his PSOs have been arrested, he added.