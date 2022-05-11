BJP leader Adityanath talks of possible Bangladeshi investment in Uttar Pradesh​

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, reacts after an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Lucknow, India, February 7, 2022Tribune DeskMay 11, 2022 4:06 AMBangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence on Tuesday.The two discussed ways and means to further strengthen the relations between Bangladesh and India, and especially trade with Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported, citing an official release.Adityanath said the two countries are related by history, language and culture, and there are wide possibilities of investment and employment in Uttar Pradesh.Bangladesh can become a natural partner of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia and India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner.Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 240 million, is the largest consumer and labour market in India. It is also the largest producer of food grains and milk in the country. As a result of which wheat, sugar, dairy-related machinery and cotton yarn are exported from Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh, Adityanath said.He said the state has emerged as the leading economy in the last five years.Adityanath also said there are many opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters and investors in the state. There are opportunities for investors of Bangladesh in the field of fabric production, weaving, spinning, defence manufacturing, etc in Uttar Pradesh, he added.The chief minister said the government and the people of Uttar Pradesh are committed to and hopeful for mutual cooperation, a good business environment, and major economic partnership in South Asia.