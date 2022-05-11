What's new

BJP leader Adityanath talks of possible Bangladeshi investment in Uttar Pradesh

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,070
-5
12,355

BJP leader Adityanath talks of possible Bangladeshi investment in Uttar Pradesh​

There are many opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters and investors, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister

Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, reacts after an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Lucknow, India, February 7, 2022 Reuters
Tribune Desk
May 11, 2022 4:06 AM

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence on Tuesday.

The two discussed ways and means to further strengthen the relations between Bangladesh and India, and especially trade with Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported, citing an official release.

Adityanath said the two countries are related by history, language and culture, and there are wide possibilities of investment and employment in Uttar Pradesh.

Bangladesh can become a natural partner of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia and India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner.

Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 240 million, is the largest consumer and labour market in India. It is also the largest producer of food grains and milk in the country. As a result of which wheat, sugar, dairy-related machinery and cotton yarn are exported from Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh, Adityanath said.

He said the state has emerged as the leading economy in the last five years.

Adityanath also said there are many opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters and investors in the state. There are opportunities for investors of Bangladesh in the field of fabric production, weaving, spinning, defence manufacturing, etc in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The chief minister said the government and the people of Uttar Pradesh are committed to and hopeful for mutual cooperation, a good business environment, and major economic partnership in South Asia.

www.dhakatribune.com

BJP leader Adityanath talks of possible Bangladeshi investment in Uttar Pradesh

There are many opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters and investors, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,802
-19
1,000
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
Reject him.
Click to expand...
why ?

" The chief minister said the government and the people of Uttar Pradesh are committed to and hopeful for mutual cooperation, a good business environment, and major economic partnership in South Asia."

theek to hai, trade and business kro.. and dono mulkon ke log munafa kamaing !
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,797
17
22,510
Country
India
Location
India
Sharma Ji said:
why ?

" The chief minister said the government and the people of Uttar Pradesh are committed to and hopeful for mutual cooperation, a good business environment, and major economic partnership in South Asia."

theek to hai, trade and business kro.. and dono mulkon ke log munafa kamaing !
Click to expand...

The same "government and people of Uttar Pradesh" ( at least most of them ) are bigots to the hilt against Muslims and support the idea of the Hindutvadi Akhand Bharat but now they want the monies of a Muslim-majority country ? Hypocrites !
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,802
-19
1,000
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
The same "government and people of Uttar Pradesh" ( at least most of them ) are bigots to the hilt against Muslims and support the idea of the Hindutvadi Akhand Bharat but now they want the monies of a Muslim-majority country ? Hypocrites !
Click to expand...
some people probably are, on all sides, mind you.. lest you intentionally ignore/feign to not remember those of course...

the politicians just use those sentiments to get their rear to the kursi

Islam thrives in UP like almost no other state in India, have you ever been there even ?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,233
1
50,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Black_cats said:
Adityanath said the two countries are related by history, language and culture, and there are wide possibilities of investment and employment in Uttar Pradesh
Click to expand...

Hindi is now quite frequently used in Bangladesh. Previously Urdu saw fierce resistance from the Bengali population and eventually led to the collapse of East Pakistan.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,797
17
22,510
Country
India
Location
India
Sharma Ji said:
some people probably are, on all sides, mind you.. lest you intentionally ignore/feign to not remember those of course...

the politicians just use those sentiments to get their rear to the kursi

Islam thrives in UP like almost no other state in India, have you ever been there even ?
Click to expand...

LOL, I have never been to UP just as I have never been to Britain but I can understand the things there. The latest demand by the Hindutvadis, under Mahant Yogi's blessed guidance, is to declare Taj Mahal as a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

And we know how the same Yogi Adityanath said that the UP election was a fight of 80 percent vs 20 percent, a fight of Jinnah vs ganna.
 
Last edited:
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
630
2
1,320
Country
India
Location
India
Why / What will Bangladesh invest in UP for?

I think the high commissioner must have gone there to discuss the the impact of ban on cattle trafficking since UP has the largest bovine population and it only needs to cross Bihar before it enters slaughter friendly WB en route to Bangladesh.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,657
7
23,140
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Utter Pradesh is a backward place with GDP per capita of 900 US dollars and total GDP of 250 billion US dollars. It has a population of nearly 250 million million.

BD in contrast has per capita of 2300 US dollars with a total GDP of 400 billion US dollars. It has a population of 165 million.

BD should stay away from too much economic engagement in this state due to both lack of investment potential and also it's extreme Hinduvta government.

Better to focus on W Bengal and the NE states where BD has synergies and can pull them all into its economic orbit over the next 15-20 years. There is mutual benefits in that unlike with Uttar Pradesh.
 
Last edited:
B

bluesky

BANNED
Jun 14, 2016
13,358
0
14,903
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:

BJP leader Adityanath talks of possible Bangladeshi investment in Uttar Pradesh​

There are many opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters and investors, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister

Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, reacts after an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Lucknow, India,
Click to expand...
Is this funny-looking Hindu Mullah the Chief Minister of an Indian state, UP? He probably thinks his UP is located in between BD and Assam.

BD lacks its own investment capital and seeks FDIs all the time. How come BD can invest in UP so far away?

I suspect he likes the taste of PRAN mango juice and if a factory is built there he can drink PRAN mango juice every hour of a day without knowing it is watermelon juice mixed with scent and color of mangoes.

PRAN, a fraud company, and this Hindu Mullah will like each other.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
559
0
905
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Sharma Ji said:
some people probably are, on all sides, mind you.. lest you intentionally ignore/feign to not remember those of course...

the politicians just use those sentiments to get their rear to the kursi

Islam thrives in UP like almost no other state in India, have you ever been there even ?
Click to expand...

Like renaming Islamic sounding cities to hinduistic names?

UKBengali said:
Utter Pradesh is a backward place with GDP per capita of 900 US dollars and total GDP of 250 billion US dollars. It has a population of nearly 250 million million.

BD in contrast has per capita of 2300 US dollars with a total GDP of 400 billion US dollars. It has a population of 165 million.

BD should stay away from too much economic engagement in this state due to both lack of investment potential and also it's extreme Hinduvta government.

Better to focus on W Bengal and the NE states where BD has synergies and can pull them all into its economic orbit over the next 15-20 years. There is mutual benefits in that unlike with Uttar Pradesh.
Click to expand...

Its a no brainer. Why Uttar Pradesh when we have our bethren in West Bengal who are much more friendly to BD and are more well mannered and tolerant.
 
Last edited:
R

rainbowrascal

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 29, 2022
17
0
19
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
One shouldn't ever say no to business, but up isn't a suitable place compared to the other indian states. But it can be a good labour intensive market. Moreover it is good that Bangladeshi companies are expanding their businesses in other countries
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,913
2
32,587
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
DrJekyll said:
Why / What will Bangladesh invest in UP for?

I think the high commissioner must have gone there to discuss the the impact of ban on cattle trafficking since UP has the largest bovine population and it only needs to cross Bihar before it enters slaughter friendly WB en route to Bangladesh.
Click to expand...

Bangladesh has no need for Indian cattle - period.

No one in Bangladesh is suffering because of Indian cattle export ban since three or so years ago.

Local animal husbandry for cattle has expanded and is now sufficient to meet local demand in Bangladesh.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
Modi’s party set to win Uttar Pradesh
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
3K
Zibago
Zibago
dexter
Muslims of Uttar Pradesh: 'The police killed our son, but no-one believes us'
Replies
2
Views
271
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Omar Al-Deek
"By Raising Aurangzeb-Shivaji Binary at Kashi Vishwanath, Modi Indicates Divisive Agenda"
Replies
2
Views
381
STREANH
S
Areesh
"Air Strike Is Ready If Taliban Moves Towards India": Yogi Adityanath
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
3K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
INDIAPOSITIVE
BJP clean sweep polls, wins 33 of 36 seats
Replies
3
Views
183
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom