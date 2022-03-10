What's new

Bjp ko haraana, mushkil hi nahi.. Naa mumkin hai

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
Full happies..BC... Librandus should at least now realise Hindus have united and they won't for anyone who hurts their feelings.
Congress decimated..UP, Goa, manipur ,ultrasound. Mast mazaa aa gaya.
Petrol prices and farm bills....librandus thought people would vote against Bjp ..haha
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Full happies..BC... Librandus should at least now realise Hindus have united and they won't for anyone who hurts their feelings.
Congress decimated..UP, Goa, manipur ,ultrasound. Mast mazaa aa gaya.
Petrol prices and farm bills....librandus thought people would vote against Bjp ..haha
Let liberals of India and Pakistan be sent to oblivion permanently.

More power to Modi and PMIK.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Full happies..BC... Librandus should at least now realise Hindus have united and they won't for anyone who hurts their feelings.
Congress decimated..UP, Goa, manipur ,ultrasound. Mast mazaa aa gaya.
Petrol prices and farm bills....librandus thought people would vote against Bjp ..haha
Liberandus and their masters seething is my favourite moment after every elections
 

