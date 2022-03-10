Bjp ko haraana, mushkil hi nahi.. Naa mumkin hai

aryadravida
Full happies..BC... Librandus should at least now realise Hindus have united and they won't for anyone who hurts their feelings.
Congress decimated..UP, Goa, manipur ,ultrasound. Mast mazaa aa gaya.
Petrol prices and farm bills....librandus thought people would vote against Bjp ..haha
