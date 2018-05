I do not divide Tamils by religion.



But some BJP supporters he re project BJP as pro-Hindu party. It is not. It divides Hindus into Hindi-Hindus and other Hindus. It is for Hindi-Hindus and anti-South-Hindus. It wants non-Hindi-Hindus to be subservient to Hindi-Hindus.





During Eelam War 3 in Sri Lanka, at the peak of that war in 2000,liberated all of Jaffna peninsula except an army base. Base Tamil war boats could prevent evacuation by sea. So army should surrender or destroyed.



What did BJP government of India (2000) do? Sent a Naval Armada and told LTTES that if it takes the base, India would interfere militarily. So LTTE backed off. Tamiuls would ave won the war in 2000.



So BJP was responsible for the defeat Hindu Tamils and victory of non-Hindi Sinhala.



BJP never criticized destruction of Hindu temples in Eelam

Click to expand...