BJP has declared war against poorest: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD : AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has declared a war against the poorest by destroying homes in Delhi like in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.The Hyderabad MP was reacting to demolition of alleged illegal encroachments in riot-hit Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.“BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive,” Owaisi tweeted.Owaisi also demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify his ‘dubious role’. Is his government’s PWD part of this demolition drive, he asked.“Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here. There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. Hopeless situation,” wrote Owaisi.The MP posted a letter from North Delhi Municipal Corporation to DCP, North West, seeking police protection for special joint encroachment removal by PWD, local body, police, the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC. — IANS