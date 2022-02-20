BJP Gujarat Official Twitter Account Posts Cartoon Depicting Muslims Getting Hanged by Their Necks

New Recruit
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.
i like how your years of insecurity has again made you slave of a chai wala!Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.
And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
And the terrorist who killed 3000 Muslims in gujrat is indian PMIm assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.
And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Asad ud din awaisi is also part of this gang ?
any such hanging for the culprits involved in Samjhota Express ?Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.
And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.
And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
New Recruit
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.
And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
But the people who confessed on camera about burning Muslims alive were freed by courts.
any such hanging for the culprits involved in Samjhota Express ?
Well, they are celebrating the hanging of terrorists, not muslims. Your title was misleading.That is not the issue here
In any civilized society such kind of cartoon would be called out racist and the party posting it would lose elections
But not hindu society of India that is one of the filthiest human societies in existence
That is the issue here
Kahan lyjarahy hain yeh log apny mulk ko.
Well, they are celebrating the hanging of terrorists, not muslims. Your title was misleading.
He didnt kill anyone as much as let the public have its way. When the karsevaks were burnt alivve, it sparked the riots in Guj. Modi and CO basically told police to sit tight, and only intervened a few days later. While it is illegal, doubt it would be classed as terrorism.And the terrorist who killed 3000 Muslims in gujrat is not indian PM
Title is misleading
Mods fix this