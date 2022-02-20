What's new

BJP Gujarat Official Twitter Account Posts Cartoon Depicting Muslims Getting Hanged by Their Necks

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Feb 19, 2022
leading to Gujarat hit with nukes and India is re-occupied as consequence giving easy incursion access.... Indian Civil war is most welcome in Pakistan... India is doing another Rama Raya proportion miscalculation history repeats itself
 
Cryptic_Mafia

Jun 17, 2021
.King. said:
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.

And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Click to expand...
i like how your years of insecurity has again made you slave of a chai wala!

gg Modi you are genius!
 
Jan 20, 2010
.King. said:
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.

And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Click to expand...
And the terrorist who killed 3000 Muslims in gujrat is indian PM :lol:

Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1494902420790394881
Click to expand...
Asad ud din awaisi is also part of this gang ?
 
Last edited:
Dec 20, 2014
.King. said:
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.

And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Click to expand...
any such hanging for the culprits involved in Samjhota Express ?
 
Mar 30, 2010
.King. said:
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.

And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Click to expand...

That is not the issue here

In any civilized society such kind of cartoon would be called out racist and the party posting it would lose elections

But not hindu society of India that is one of the filthiest human societies in existence

That is the issue here
 
Feb 19, 2022
.King. said:
Im assuming you havent been following the news lately. Those 36 getting hanged are terrorists convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad bombing.

And they still have multiple options, this is just high court. First SC, then multiple petitions in SC, then presidential plea. Will take years.
Click to expand...

Title is misleading

Mods fix this
 
Mar 30, 2010
Salza said:
any such hanging for the culprits involved in Samjhota Express ?
Click to expand...

Or what about this terrorist behind a bomb blast???

bedb8f28-b709-11eb-9006-5689242bac62_1621255329663_1645072524183.jpg
 
.King.

Oct 28, 2021
Areesh said:
That is not the issue here

In any civilized society such kind of cartoon would be called out racist and the party posting it would lose elections

But not hindu society of India that is one of the filthiest human societies in existence

That is the issue here
Click to expand...
Well, they are celebrating the hanging of terrorists, not muslims. Your title was misleading.
 
Mar 30, 2010
fitpOsitive said:
Kahan lyjarahy hain yeh log apny mulk ko.
Click to expand...

Lai k kahin nahi ja rahai

Humesha sai hi ghatya aur ganda tha

Ab social media k daur main bas pata chal raha hai

.King. said:
Well, they are celebrating the hanging of terrorists, not muslims. Your title was misleading.
Click to expand...

They are celebrating muslims getting hanged. Carton clearly shows those getting hanged as muslims
 
.King.

Oct 28, 2021
Riz said:
And the terrorist who killed 3000 Muslims in gujrat is not indian PM :lol:
Click to expand...
He didnt kill anyone as much as let the public have its way. When the karsevaks were burnt alivve, it sparked the riots in Guj. Modi and CO basically told police to sit tight, and only intervened a few days later. While it is illegal, doubt it would be classed as terrorism.
 

