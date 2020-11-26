BJP Govt. under Mass Murderer Modi, Islam and Christianity will be finished in India by 2021.

undercover JIX said: Here on PDF we have plenty, some are brain dead zombies, some pretend to be sort of intellectuals.



inside all are same brainwashed low caste hindus supporting and defending what their now a days Masters Brahman commanded them to do.



They can not think, hear see or dream anything other then what masters allow them to. Click to expand...

Pakistan cannot alter the horrible fate of the Indian Muslims. Nor should Pakistan even try to. Doing so is exactly what the enemy wants us to do. In this attempt we will be weakened, and defeated and suffer the same fate.We cannot save the Indian Muslims but we can survive to avenge them.Indian Muslims will go into the history books and their obituary has already been written. They have sacrificed all for the establishment of Pakistan and are ready to face the Hindutva vengeance for their act.In it's fascists arrogance the Hindutva view Pakistanis exactly like Indian Muslims. Easy meat for slaughter, rape and enslavement. An invasion and occupation by the Hindutva fascists if successful, will make us suffer a fate similar to the way the Mongols wiped out 80% of the global Muslim population in the 13th century.It is not as if the fascists are not trying. Pakistani civilians are deliberately killed by shelling and sniper fire because they are. They are viewed as targets just as like the Indian Muslims except that they can't be lynched, and bayoneted but have to be shelled and shot. Pregnant women can't be raped but a maternity clinic can be shelled.Pakistanis must remember that the danger across the border is not going away. The enmity is not about territory like Kashmir or Sir Creek but it isThe enemy is not going to give up until it has wiped out every Muslim from the sub-continent.It is a final conflict. The choice to us is to die with honor and wipe out this evil forever or to suffer the same horrible fate our brethren over there are suffering.