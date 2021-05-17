BJP and RSS unleash a ‘pandemic of positivity’ to counter negative fallouts of the Covid crisis

“Positivity” videos, stories designed to evoke nationalistic sentiments and videos of a “hard-working” Prime Minister being unfairly targeted have flooded ‘WhatsApp’ in the last fortnight

There is a steady echo of voices asking for the Prime Minister to step aside, many demanding that he take responsibility for leading us straight into the mouth of the pandemic to be devoured, and others asking that he make way for someone less divisive in steering the nation through these difficult times.The demand has grown against the backdrop of a strong rebuff from the electorate in West Bengal and expectedly in Kerala, a poor showing in the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh and continued toll exerted by the second wave of the pandemic – seen in funeral pyres burning round the clock, bodies found floating in the Ganges and the complete mess on a vaccination programme for the people of India.Even the BJP’s ideological parent the RSS can no longer ignore the havoc caused by SARS-Cov-2; it has launched a series styled as “positivity unlimited”, which is actually an insensitivity that still had to make a token acknowledgement of the misery all around us. The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has come out accepting that we let our guard down, though it is all of us, not just the government, he said, and the road ahead should be evidence-based approaches.