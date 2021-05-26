BJP admits to lapses in Covid crisis
TNN / May 22, 2021, 04:33 IST
Saligao: Some lapses have taken place in handling of the Covid situation in Goa, admitted BJP north Goa district block president Mahanand Asnodkar, adding that as Goa is going through a bad phase, the opposition should stop indulging in politics.
Admitting there were shortages in Covid kits for home-isolated Covid patients, Asnodkar said that there was a sudden rise in positive cases which led to the shortages.
He said shortages of ambulances to take Covid patients to hospitals were also faced by citizens.
“But our BJP MLAs and party workers have arranged ambulances with their own money to take Covid patients to the hospital. But opposition MLAs like Rohan Khaunte, Vijay Sardesai are criticising the government, when they were themselves part of the same government until recently. We have to stand together to fight the pandemic,” Asnodkar said.
