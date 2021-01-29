What's new

Bitter Hindutva's urge to rewrite history

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,964
-31
11,868
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Bitter Hindus feel an urge to rewrite history and they accuse British of being partial to Invaders (read muslim dynasties).

I do agree that colonial history was partial but it was not singularly partial against hindus, but muslims as well, as they had faced war of independence and they wanted to retaliate against Muslims because of it. They also did consider hindus as racially inferior and that came because of polytheism of the hindus (pagaism which british christian were against and also superiority complex of conquering hindus/india).

regards
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,650
-1
11,034
Country
China
Location
United States
W.11 said:

Bitter Hindus feel an urge to rewrite history and they accuse British of being partial to Invaders (read muslim dynasties).

I do agree that colonial history was partial but it was not singularly partial against hindus, but muslims as well, as they had faced war of independence and they wanted to retaliate against Muslims because of it. They also did consider hindus as racially inferior and that came because of polytheism of the hindus (pagaism which british christian were against and also superiority complex of conquering hindus/india).

regards
Click to expand...
They have been doing that since 73 years ago. Did I missed something?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom