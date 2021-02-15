Bitter Hindutva installed Shivaji's statue near agra fort for what?

BJP installed a Shivaji statue near agra fort in 2015
History of Shivaji at Agra fort
Shivaji visited the Agra Fort, as a result of the conditions of the Treaty of Purandar entered into with Mirzā Rājā Jaisingh to meet Aurangzeb in the Diwan-i-Khas (Special Audience Chamber). In the audience, he was deliberately placed behind men of lower rank. An insulted Shivaji stormed out of the imperial audience and was confined to Jai Sing's quarters on 12 May 1666. Fearing the dungeons and execution he escaped on 17–19 August 1666.
History of Shivaji at Agra fort
Shivaji visited the Agra Fort, as a result of the conditions of the Treaty of Purandar entered into with Mirzā Rājā Jaisingh to meet Aurangzeb in the Diwan-i-Khas (Special Audience Chamber). In the audience, he was deliberately placed behind men of lower rank. An insulted Shivaji stormed out of the imperial audience and was confined to Jai Sing's quarters on 12 May 1666. Fearing the dungeons and execution he escaped on 17–19 August 1666.