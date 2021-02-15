What's new

Bitter Hindutva installed Shivaji's statue near agra fort for what?

BJP installed a Shivaji statue near agra fort in 2015

History of Shivaji at Agra fort

Shivaji visited the Agra Fort, as a result of the conditions of the Treaty of Purandar entered into with Mirzā Rājā Jaisingh to meet Aurangzeb in the Diwan-i-Khas (Special Audience Chamber). In the audience, he was deliberately placed behind men of lower rank. An insulted Shivaji stormed out of the imperial audience and was confined to Jai Sing's quarters on 12 May 1666. Fearing the dungeons and execution he escaped on 17–19 August 1666.

Why not....Maratha army defeated Mughals and captured Agra in 1757.....I think Jat Rajas also deserve a place in Agra fort. They ruled from Agra fort for some time.
 
There was no mughals in 1757, it was smaller Indian Kingdom states by then

Aurengzeb was the last great mughal


It's why Abdali and the British so easily humiliated India because no real power was left in India
 
Yes....Invaders succeded whenever local kingdoms became weak...Britishers were masters of divide and rule. They subjugated many kingdoms without even fighting a war.
 
if you impregnate your wife, is your dad going to take the credit for it? shivaji didnt take agra fort. so he shouldnt get the credit.
 
Oh dear,

My condolences for what your dad did to your wife.
but then, not everyone can claim their son is also their brother. You hit the jackpot.
Once again Congrats & condolences.
 
It is our choice, he is our hero and we respect him a lot? Tumhe usse kya ham jo kare na kare?
 
pothead said:
Oh dear,

My condolences for what your dad did to your wife.
but then, not everyone can claim their son is also their brother. You hit the jackpot.
Once again Congrats & condolences.
nice dogde bruh.
strange. pakistanis say that to indians all the time, but they all show up to pakistani threads to derail it on a website called Pakistani Defence Forum.
 
i wouldnt know. i am not in your family. but yeah, shivaji statue at agra fort makes a lot of sense. he conquered it from the grave. reports saw shivaji's ghost walking around in a burqa when agra fort was taken, the same burqa he used to escape.
 
