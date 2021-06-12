What's new

Bitcoin will soon be an official currency in El Salvador

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
943
-9
1,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bitcoin will soon be an official currency in El Salvador
It’s the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender

By Mitchell Clark Jun 9, 2021, 7:21pm EDT

1623528435058.png


El Salvador has passed a resolution to make Bitcoin a legal currency, which makes it the first country to do so (via The Guardian). According to the law, citizens will be able to use Bitcoin to do everything from paying taxes and paying off debts to buying goods and services. The move was championed by President Nayib Bukele, who says it’s a way to help those who don’t have access to banks, and those who want to send money back to the country from abroad, but critics worry that it’ll be more show than substantive change.

The proposal was passed by El Salvador’s congress on Tuesday night, after Bukele announced it at a Bitcoin conference in Miami last week. It wasn’t a close call, with 62 out of 84 legislators voting for it, but it’s worth noting that Bukele has large amounts of political power in the country — his party makes up a majority of the congress, which allowed him to take control over much of the government earlier this year.

While Bitcoin will become an official currency for El Salvador in just under three months, it won’t be the only currency — the US dollar, which was previously the country’s only currency, will be sticking around as an option, though according to Cryptonews Bukele said that he wanted the country’s citizens to think about money in terms of Bitcoin, not dollars. The resolution states that citizens should be able to convert between the two currencies at any time, and that US dollars “will be used as the reference currency” for accounting.

According to The Guardian, some human rights groups focused on Central America have doubts about Bitcoin’s adoption leading to meaningful change for many of the country’s citizens. One concern is that the nation’s lower class won’t have access to the tech required to use and store Bitcoin. While the law requires anyone offering goods or services to accept Bitcoin, it does have an exception for those who don’t have access to the technology. The law does say that the government will “promote the necessary training and mechanisms” to allow the population to use Bitcoin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402446890466217985

The country currently isn’t a large hub for mining Bitcoin — according to University of Cambridge estimates, it’s not in the top 10 mining countries. In fact, according to the university’s map, El Salvador’s contributions make up 0.00 percent of the global computing power that’s put towards Bitcoin. Bukele, though, could be looking to change that — he’s tweeted that the state-owned electric company has been instructed to provide cheap electricity for mining, powered by volcanoes (no, that’s not a joke).

I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402680890057166858

Bitcoin will soon be an official currency in El Salvador - The Verge

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Zarvan @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Hodor @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @krash @Mangus Ortus Novem @DESERT FIGHTER @Goenitz @jaibi @Areesh @Zibago @ziaulislam @Aamir Hussain @GriffinsRule @PakFactor @RadarGudumluMuhimmat @UKBengali @Avicenna @SpaceMan18 @KAL-EL @IblinI @TruthSeeker @Beast @vi-va @F-22Raptor @denel @Indos @Abu Dhabi @Philip the Arab @The Raven @The SC @LKJ86 @Joe Shearer @rambro
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,711
21
16,146
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Stay clear of Bitcoin At the moment, will retract further very volatile . No major nation will accept it as a legal tender, as it has no asset backing.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
40,395
55
34,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
El Salvador has passed a resolution to make Bitcoin a legal currency, which makes it the first country to do so (via The Guardian).
Click to expand...

Lots of my family and friends are big into bitcoin, but I have only a small holding at the moment. I am not sure what to make of it, TBH. Any major central bank blessing it would be a step in making this more mainstream, but not otherwise, IMO.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
943
-9
1,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
Lots of my family and friends are big into bitcoin, but I have only a small holding at the moment. I am not sure what to make of it, TBH. Any major central bank blessing it would be a step in making this more mainstream, but not otherwise, IMO.
Click to expand...
Technically speaking Bitcoin seems overrated to me as compared to the likes of Ethereum when you consider the applications of Ethereum. I suggest you to read the article below.
www.investopedia.com

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What's the Difference?

Etherum has risen in popularity but is still dwarfed by bitcoin in terms of market share, although the two are supposed to be complementary.
www.investopedia.com www.investopedia.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom