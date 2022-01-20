Bitcoin mining: A solution to Pakistan's new energy problem?

Lol facepalm

Majority of antminers get phased out in few months for Pakistan to actually earn some proper $$$$ you need proper investment

There is already a silicon shortage i had to wait 4 to 5 months just to get one GPU.

And still waiting for almost one year to upgrade to next.



You need proper infrastructure high speed Internet, enterprise level cooling solution as it gets extremely hot in Pakistan you cant just compare a small private project and crypto project which can generate billions in very short time with very limited investment.



Also BTC above 1K is just bubble,

But investing in blockchain tech can actually help and develop Pakistani money system.



Alot of people think crypto is just bad and nothing is traced in theory yes when you move between 2 wallets it is but Majority of people use online wallets than use exchanges to transfer buy sell funds which keep records.



There are tons of new projects worth investing cardano , helium being few of these

Helium specially as it provides coverage like wifi peer 2 peer network InshAllah will be starting to setup these devices with sensors which will actually provide benefit to local communities