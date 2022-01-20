What's new

Bitcoin mining: A solution to Pakistan's new energy problem?

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,752
42
22,312
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
After decades of shortfall, Pakistan is facing a new energy conundrum. We are producing a lot more energy than we need but without a distribution and grid system, we have no way to make use of this energy.

I know some of you might have lost this one in the list of problems such as circular debt, IPP power contracts, and the frequent changes and discussions about energy tariffs. Others might even find it hard to believe that we’re producing more than we need as the excruciating memory of load shedding in summers would have cut too deep.

However one may feel about it, that Pakistan is now producing more power than it needs is a fact. According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar, Pakistan may already have 50 per cent more capacity than demand.

And even though Pakistan is unable to use the excess it is producing, adding further insult to injury, the government has to pay for the energy even if it is not being used.

How we got ourselves in this situation is a topic for a different day. Today, I want to focus on a unique solution to this dilemma and present a possible way to cut our losses given the reality we face.

Bitcoin mining
If Pakistan uses this energy for bitcoin mining using the latest S19 Pro Antminer (assuming 10,000MW of excess energy available at a cost of $0.12 per kW/hour), it can generate $35 billion worth of Bitcoin per year at current valuations.

Simply put, this means we can pay off our external debt in two years.

If JP Morgan's forecast of Bitcoin reaching $146,000 turns out to be true, Pakistan will make around $110bn from this.

And don’t even ask me what we will make if Mike Novogratz is correct – it's mind boggling.

At this stage most crypto critics would be thinking, what happens if Bitcoin turns out to be worth zero? And that of course is a valid question here, given the debate surrounding the future of crypto currencies.

The good news is, even if Bitcoin loses all its worth as some detractors have predicted, Pakistan would not be exacerbating its losses since the government is already paying for the excess energy – whether it is being used or not.

So whatever income Pakistan is able to generate from this excess energy can perhaps be used to put the distribution network in place to eventually utilise it efficiently.


I know naysayers will remind me that our biggest recent technological innovation is allowing people to open digital accounts and we are still in celebration mode about that.

But I am hopeful. After all, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chahudhry has allowed the industrial usage of Cannabis and is also making a space museum in Islamabad.

Why not mine Bitcoin?



www.dawn.com

Bitcoin mining: A solution to Pakistan's new energy problem?

We're producing a lot more energy than we need but without a distribution system, there's no way to make use of the excess.
www.dawn.com
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,206
6
25,041
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
313ghazi said:
After decades of shortfall, Pakistan is facing a new energy conundrum. We are producing a lot more energy than we need but without a distribution and grid system, we have no way to make use of this energy.

I know some of you might have lost this one in the list of problems such as circular debt, IPP power contracts, and the frequent changes and discussions about energy tariffs. Others might even find it hard to believe that we’re producing more than we need as the excruciating memory of load shedding in summers would have cut too deep.

However one may feel about it, that Pakistan is now producing more power than it needs is a fact. According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar, Pakistan may already have 50 per cent more capacity than demand.

And even though Pakistan is unable to use the excess it is producing, adding further insult to injury, the government has to pay for the energy even if it is not being used.

How we got ourselves in this situation is a topic for a different day. Today, I want to focus on a unique solution to this dilemma and present a possible way to cut our losses given the reality we face.

Bitcoin mining
If Pakistan uses this energy for bitcoin mining using the latest S19 Pro Antminer (assuming 10,000MW of excess energy available at a cost of $0.12 per kW/hour), it can generate $35 billion worth of Bitcoin per year at current valuations.

Simply put, this means we can pay off our external debt in two years.

If JP Morgan's forecast of Bitcoin reaching $146,000 turns out to be true, Pakistan will make around $110bn from this.

And don’t even ask me what we will make if Mike Novogratz is correct – it's mind boggling.

At this stage most crypto critics would be thinking, what happens if Bitcoin turns out to be worth zero? And that of course is a valid question here, given the debate surrounding the future of crypto currencies.

The good news is, even if Bitcoin loses all its worth as some detractors have predicted, Pakistan would not be exacerbating its losses since the government is already paying for the excess energy – whether it is being used or not.

So whatever income Pakistan is able to generate from this excess energy can perhaps be used to put the distribution network in place to eventually utilise it efficiently.


I know naysayers will remind me that our biggest recent technological innovation is allowing people to open digital accounts and we are still in celebration mode about that.

But I am hopeful. After all, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chahudhry has allowed the industrial usage of Cannabis and is also making a space museum in Islamabad.

Why not mine Bitcoin?



www.dawn.com

Bitcoin mining: A solution to Pakistan's new energy problem?

We're producing a lot more energy than we need but without a distribution system, there's no way to make use of the excess.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Old article and completely bullshit
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
542
-1
868
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I see a big potential for bitcoin mining in Pakistans cold north. We can buy wholesale military grade GPU’s from China and use them and make billions a year.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,915
2
4,562
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Lol facepalm
Majority of antminers get phased out in few months for Pakistan to actually earn some proper $$$$ you need proper investment
There is already a silicon shortage i had to wait 4 to 5 months just to get one GPU.
And still waiting for almost one year to upgrade to next.

You need proper infrastructure high speed Internet, enterprise level cooling solution as it gets extremely hot in Pakistan you cant just compare a small private project and crypto project which can generate billions in very short time with very limited investment.

Also BTC above 1K is just bubble,
But investing in blockchain tech can actually help and develop Pakistani money system.

Alot of people think crypto is just bad and nothing is traced in theory yes when you move between 2 wallets it is but Majority of people use online wallets than use exchanges to transfer buy sell funds which keep records.

There are tons of new projects worth investing cardano , helium being few of these
Helium specially as it provides coverage like wifi peer 2 peer network InshAllah will be starting to setup these devices with sensors which will actually provide benefit to local communities
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,681
65
35,612
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The correct term is "Cryoto Currency Mining"
Allowing Crypto Transactions happen using your power grid

Bit Coin is just 1 of the Crypto Currency

If Pakistan has surplus


  • We are better off to offer Electricity based stoves , and have electric buses

Doable Idea perhaps not 35 Billion Dollar worth but may be worth certain % of that figure
Provided you can't use the extra electricity sure use it for Crypto Currency Transaction processing
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,752
42
22,312
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I just realised this is quite an old article.
blueazure said:
i agree

no sane person would mine BTC at the tariffs being offered in pakistan . doesnt make financial sense

and btc price is crashing anyway so only the most efficient miners would survive the next bear mkt
Click to expand...

You're our resident expert, so i'll go with what you think.
 
Last edited:
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
820
-10
967
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
I see a big potential for bitcoin mining in Pakistans cold north. We can buy wholesale military grade GPU’s from China and use them and make billions a year.
Click to expand...

Even China is trying to get rid of cryptocurrencies, except state owned,
Chinese state owned crypto will be without risk of up/down value,

Majority of Crypto can Bank-crypt country due high risk of up/down value,
And mining can create shortage of Electricity..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
India to ban almost all private cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin in new clampdown
Replies
11
Views
737
HttpError
HttpError
JackTheRipper
China is kicking out more than half the world’s bitcoin miners
Replies
1
Views
270
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
JackTheRipper
Bitcoin falls by 20% as $1 billion of crypto sold off. What caused the plunge this time?
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
dBSPL
dBSPL
Ahmet Pasha
Intermarriage of Gaming, Cryptocurrency and Investment: Metaverse and Decentraland
Replies
11
Views
535
LeGenD
LeGenD
HttpError
Bitcoin smashes $60,000 on its way to hit All Time High
Replies
11
Views
306
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom