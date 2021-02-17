Bitcoin hits $52,163.91, what do you think its future will be?

As most of you may or may not have heard that Bitcoin (BTC) has hit it's All-Time High (ATH) $52,163.91. There were many people who were doubting its potential or were making comparisons with the Tulip bulbs.
Now that we have passed that stage what do you guys think? will it hit $100,000? Who loves Crypto and what is your portfolio?
Will Pakistan ever realize the importance of Blockchain and Crypto? or as usual it will be too late(which I guess already is ).
