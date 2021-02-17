What's new

Bitcoin hits $52,163.91, what do you think its future will be?

HttpError

HttpError

As most of you may or may not have heard that Bitcoin (BTC) has hit it's All-Time High (ATH) $52,163.91. There were many people who were doubting its potential or were making comparisons with the Tulip bulbs.

Now that we have passed that stage what do you guys think? will it hit $100,000? Who loves Crypto and what is your portfolio?

Will Pakistan ever realize the importance of Blockchain and Crypto? or as usual it will be too late(which I guess already is :lol:).
 
Up up up, I don’t own any btc however eventually I aim to own atleast a few coins, I could see bitcoin one day going to 500k, or even a million, how long that will be, idk, maybe 10-100 years 😂

also heard india are banning crypto currencies, imo pakistan needs to capitalise on crypto coins before it’s too late.
 
WinterFangs said:
Up up up, I don’t own any btc however eventually I aim to own atleast a few coins, I could see bitcoin one day going to 500k, or even a million, how long that will be, idk, maybe 10-100 years 😂

also heard india are banning crypto currencies, imo pakistan needs to capitalise on crypto coins before it’s too late.
Already too late, to make insane profits. Maybe Pakistanis will only be able to get some leftovers. As for India, who cares if they ban it or not. The world is now accepting Crypto. I read today Dubai trade is also now accepting payments in BTC, ETH and USDT.

Now, waiting for ETH and other ALTS to hit the moon. :nana:
 
HttpError said:
As most of you may or may not have heard that Bitcoin (BTC) has hit it's All-Time High (ATH) $52,163.91. There were many people who were doubting its potential or were making comparisons with the Tulip bulbs.

Now that we have passed that stage what do you guys think? will it hit $100,000? Who loves Crypto and what is your portfolio?

Will Pakistan ever realize the importance of Blockchain and Crypto? or as usual it will be too late(which I guess already is :lol:).
Dude ... i told you before ..its due to institutional holding and adopting as medium of exchange.
WinterFangs said:
Up up up, I don’t own any btc however eventually I aim to own atleast a few coins, I could see bitcoin one day going to 500k, or even a million, how long that will be, idk, maybe 10-100 years 😂

also heard india are banning crypto currencies, imo pakistan needs to capitalise on crypto coins before it’s too late.
keep on eye on Bitcoin two sister coins . Litecoin and Bitcoin cash. You ADA is running good .. Todays pick is ChainLink, ADA, Etherium, Cosmos and YFI.
 
HttpError said:
Already too late, to make insane profits. Maybe Pakistanis will only be able to get some leftovers. As for India, who cares if they ban it or not. The world is now accepting Crypto. I read today Dubai trade is also now accepting payments in BTC, ETH and USDT.

Now, waiting for ETH and other ALTS to hit the moon. :nana:
Never too late, few years back people were saying it’s too late but prices went much higher, but tbh alt coins are the best atm if you want to make the most profit with limited money.
 
HAIDER said:
Dude ... i told you before ..its due to institutional holding and adopting as medium of exchange.

keep on eye on Bitcoin two sister coins . Litecoin and Bitcoin cash. You ADA is running good ..
Did you tell me? I've been into crypto since 2015. I have been saying this for all these years no one listened to me. Glad I didn't listen to anyone either. :lol:
 
Need link Ada to go up, XRP is underpriced too but sec ruined it for the time being, inshallah the lawsuit gets settled and the price sky rockets so I get even more gains.
 
WinterFangs said:
Never too late, few years back people were saying it’s too late but prices went much higher, but tbh alt coins are the best atm if you want to make the most profit with limited money.
True, now only lower-tier ALTS can make you rich if you. High risk, high rewards. With more Stable coins you can still make good profits but to do so you'd need a huge investment.
WinterFangs said:
Need link Ada to go up, XRP is underpriced too but sec ruined it for the time being, inshallah the lawsuit gets settled and the price sky rockets so I get even more gains.
My personal Favourites are Atoms, Dot, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Raven, and Binance. There are tons more but these are my picks and portfolio.
 
HttpError said:
Did you tell me? I've been into crypto since 2015. I have been saying this for all these years no one listened to me. Glad I didn't listen to anyone either. :lol:
may be you are ... but I have little extra access to some of info. ... lolzz ... US institutions will start dealing in Bitcoin, Etherium, BitcoinCash and Litecoin. Mortgage banking is entering in Bitcoin in US. Some analyst expected BTC may hit 140 will hit 100k at the end of 2021...don't know if its true. Because Biden Administration is not very coin friendly.
 
it will be banned in US , and other will follow , question is when

people dont understand the bit coin is worth in $$ because there is demand of buyers in it for now. it increased when tycons like Elon invested in it. however people dont understand the the buisness owners withdraw money as well. and it will crash.

Also it will not be easy for banks to give liquid money to people , one bubble will burst . and it will crash

working in digital currency industry now a days . ( still feel like idiot , should have bought :D )
 
HttpError said:
True, now only lower-tier ALTS can make you rich if you. High risk, high rewards. With more Stable coins you can still make good profits but to do so you'd need a huge investment.


My personal Favourites are Atoms, Dot, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Raven, and Binance. There are tons more but these are my picks and portfolio.
I’ll be buying more coins eventually as I sell some of my coins soon and buy more from the profit, only started with limited money but this recent bull run made me get a decent profit, however I’m still going to wait to sell, and then buy at the next big dip or crash.
 
Oracle said:
it will be banned in US , and other will follow , question is when

people dont understand the bit coin is worth in $$ because there is demand of buyers in it for now. it increased when tycons like Elon invested in it. however people dont understand the the buisness owners withdraw money as well. and it will crash.

Also it will not be easy for banks to give liquid money to people , one bubble will burst . and it will crash

working in digital currency industry now a days . ( still feel like idiot , should have bought :D )
Well some people say, Bitcoin is brandchild of US treasury .... lol.... well u never know.
But one the biggest bank in New York ...
blockfi.com

Buy a House With Bitcoin | Crypto Home Loans | Ether Real Estate Investments

Quick and easy crypto home loans from $2,000 at 4.5% interest rate. Get dollars today by using your crypto as collateral, without needing to sell any.
blockfi.com blockfi.com
 
Oracle said:
it will be banned in US , and other will follow , question is when

people dont understand the bit coin is worth in $$ because there is demand of buyers in it for now. it increased when tycons like Elon invested in it. however people dont understand the the buisness owners withdraw money as well. and it will crash.

Also it will not be easy for banks to give liquid money to people , one bubble will burst . and it will crash

working in digital currency industry now a days . ( still feel like idiot , should have bought :D )
Market may crash as it did in 2017, however it won’t crash and just die off, doesnt Work like that.
 
WinterFangs said:
Market may crash as it did in 2017, however it won’t crash and just die off, doesnt Work like that.
In every decade we see market crash, so question is when again! . disbelief in US & china stock market made invester to look for another way, bitcoin was great gamble , and people went for it. found it better than stocks in terms of profit.

people compare it with gold , gold should also be worth nothing but requires mining or other ways, hard to get it. and people are using it since centuries as currency. Same goes for bitcoin as per people.

however banks feels it as a threat. and they will take action. bit coin makes easy for black market to grow
 
