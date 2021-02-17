Bitcoin hits $52,163.91, what do you think its future will be?

WinterFangs said: Market may crash as it did in 2017, however it won’t crash and just die off, doesnt Work like that. Click to expand...

In every decade we see market crash, so question is when again! . disbelief in US & china stock market made invester to look for another way, bitcoin was great gamble , and people went for it. found it better than stocks in terms of profit.people compare it with gold , gold should also be worth nothing but requires mining or other ways, hard to get it. and people are using it since centuries as currency. Same goes for bitcoin as per people.however banks feels it as a threat. and they will take action. bit coin makes easy for black market to grow